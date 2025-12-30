The number that keeps sticking is not Juan Soto’s contract or even the Mets’ payroll. It is the empty space behind him. Right now, Soto is the only certainty in the New York Mets’ outfield, and that uncertainty has a way of bleeding into everything else about the roster.

That context matters when you zoom out. The Mets have depth. They have pitching talent. They have arms at various stages of readiness. What they do not have is a true, bankable, top-of-the-rotation presence who can change the feel of a season the moment he takes the ball.

Why the Mets Still Need a True Frontline Arm

On paper, the Mets can talk themselves into a lot of rotation scenarios. Clay Holmes did well in his first season as a starter. Sean Manaea is a solid bounce-back candidate. David Peterson showed growth despite an ugly second half. Kodai Senga remains electric when healthy. Prospects like Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, and Jonah Tong offer upside and intrigue.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

That is a good list. It is not a complete one.

Last season showed how fragile pitching depth can be without a stabilizing ace at the top. When things went sideways, the Mets were forced into uncomfortable innings and rushed decisions. A high-end starter does not just give you dominance every fifth day. He absorbs pressure from the entire staff.

This is why the Mets’ name keeps coming up around Tatsuya Imai.

The Appeal of Tatsuya Imai

Imai is not a projection play or a lottery ticket. He is 27 years old and firmly in his prime. Last season with the Seibu Lions, he posted a 1.92 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP, allowing just 101 hits while striking out 178 over 163.2 innings across 24 starts. That is not smoke and mirrors production. That is sustained dominance.

There is also an edge to Imai that evaluators love. He attacks hitters. He pitches with intent. His stuff plays at the top of the zone, and his competitive demeanor jumps off the screen. For a Mets team that has leaned heavily into identifying makeup and resilience under David Stearns, those traits matter.

The Mets would be foolish not to be involved in the race for a pitcher with that profile.

Why the Mets Are Not Leading the Race

Involvement, however, is not the same as urgency.

According to Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic, Imai is expected to continue meeting with interested teams this week as his posting window closes Jan. 2. It is unclear whether the Mets will even be one of those meetings. That alone tells you where they stand.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported earlier this offseason that the Mets would be in on Imai, but not at a full-tilt level like their pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto two winters ago. That distinction matters. When the Mets want a player at all costs, the industry knows it. This does not feel like that.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There are reasons for the restraint. The Mets already have significant financial commitments. They are prioritizing flexibility. They believe in their internal pitching pipeline. They also know that adding one arm does not solve every problem if the rest of the roster remains uneven.

A Longshot Worth Watching

Calling Imai a longshot for the Mets is fair. Writing them off entirely would be a mistake.

The Mets like the pitcher. They respect the profile. They understand the upside of adding a frontline arm without sacrificing prospects. If the market softens or the process drags longer than expected, doors can reopen quickly.

This front office has shown it will stay informed even when it is not pushing hardest. That is how smart teams operate.

For now, the Mets remain on the periphery of the Imai sweepstakes, aware of the opportunity but unwilling to force it. Whether that patience proves wise or costly will be judged later. What is clear is that a team with postseason aspirations cannot afford to keep living without a true ace, no matter how much depth it has behind him.