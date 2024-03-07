Tylor Megill looks sharp in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Yankees in Spring Training

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Tylor Megill made his presence felt in the New York Mets’ 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon. Megill threw 49 pitches and notched six strikeouts in the affair. He held the Yankees scoreless before relinquishing the mound prior to the fourth inning.

Tylor Megill continues to build on strong Spring Training against the Yankees

SNY’s Alex Smith gave insight into Megill’s stuff on the day:

“The tall righty, pushing to make the No.5 spot in the rotation, saw his fastball sit around 94 mph and top out at 95.7 mph while mixing in a cutter, curveball, split, and slider,” Smith accentuated.

The 28-year-old veteran was active in containing base runners on first and showed verve with his versatile pitch sequence. New York has reason to feel good about their valued depth piece.

Megill will be needed for a shorthanded Mets pitching staff to start the 2024 campaign

Megill is currently behind Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea in the Mets’ pitching rotation. With Kodai Senga set to miss the beginning of the 2024 season, there’s room for Megill to assert himself as more than an expected fifth option through the early portion of the 2024 MLB season.