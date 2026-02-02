This offseason, the Mets’ have been focused on the idea of “star power,” but David Stearns has built his reputation on exploiting market inefficiencies, not just writing blank checks. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the Mets, Yankees, and Diamondbacks are all interested in first baseman free agent Ty France. On the surface, France’s 2025 season looks like a regression, but if you look at his underlying metics, he was a defensive beast, and a potential platoon profile that would fit the Mets’ bench needs as well as providing Gold Glove defense.

Ty France’s Defensive Value

Looking at his surface level numbers from his 2025 season with the Twins and Blue Jays, France seemed like a hitter who looked like he lost his power. France slashed a pedestrian .257/.320/.360 with just 7 home runs in 444 at-bats, resulting in a 92 wRC+, 8% worse than the league-average bat. The surface-level analysis suggests a player in decline, one who can no longer be relied upon as an everyday corner infielder. However, the Mets aren’t looking for a cleanup hitter, they’re looking for run prevention. This is where the narrative shifts.

Although his bat slumbered, France’s glove became elite. Despite being a player who was once viewed as defensively limited, France was able to emerge as the second best defensive first baseman in baseball by Fielding Run Value (+7), trailing only Matt Olson (+8). His Baseball Savant page paints the picture of a vacuum at first base, ranking in the 96th percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA) and in the 88th percentile in Fielding Run Value. Although his arm strength was still in the 1st percentile, he isn’t going to gun anyone down from deep foul territory, but his range and hands have now become elite tools that saved his pitchers countless runs.

Crushing Lefties: The Hidden Platoon Split

Despite the lack of power in 2025, his underlying metrics against left-handed pitching was sturdy. France posted a .795 Expected OPS against lefties last season, backed up by a 12% Barrel rate in those matchups. Perhaps most importantly for a bench bat who might see periodic playing time, he refuses to give away at-bats, posting a disciplined 16.3% strikeout rate against left-handers.

This makes him an ideal pivot from the more expensive options on the market. France has a similar offensive profile against lefties like other first base free agent options like Austin Slater and Randal Grichuk, but with a higher defensive upside at first base. Allowing him to be a safe platoon player who can still give the Mets’ everyday left handed at-bats without being a liability on defense in the late innings.

2026 Projections

Looking at France’s 2026 projections, the data suggests that he is primed for an offensive stabilization rather than a full resurgence to his 2022 All-Star form. The FanGraphs Depth Chart (FGDC) projections are expecting him for a .257/.321/.383 slashline with a 96 wRC+, essentially considering him as a near-league-average hitter, who’s 4% below the league-average bat, despite his struggles last year. Steamer is slightly more confident in France, projecting a bounce-back season, with a 100 wRC+ and a .307 wOBA in roughly over 380 plate appearances. These aren’t numbers that would make France a middle of the order threat, they do represent a reliable baseline for a veteran hitter who is looking to re-establish his value.

For the Mets, these projections would reinforce his potential value as a high-floor bench piece rather than a daily gamble in the lineup. Most projections, including ZiPS and The BAT X, expect him to contribute between a 0.4 and 0.8 WAR, which is solid production for a player who likely won’t be asked to bring a heavy offensive load.

If he is able to maintain that projected .334 OBP, according to The BAT X, while still continuing to provide an elite glove at first base, he can becomes a valuable piece for this team. He doesn’t need to overperform these metrics entirely to justify himself roster spot, but if he can simply meet them to give the Mets a reliable depth piece that they have been missing.

Ultimately, signing Ty France wouldn’t put him the back page of the Post, but it’s exactly the kind of move that wins ballgames in August. He offers elite run prevention, a high-floor bat against lefties, and zero long-term risk.