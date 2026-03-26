Outfielder Tommy Pham was part of the underachieving 2023 New York Mets, a team that opened the season with Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and other talented players, but injuries and key slumps made them fall below .500 in June and trade some of those veteran stars before the deadline.

Pham was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 1, 2023, for young shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez. Now, three years later, he is returning to the Mets on a minor league deal, according to multiple sources.

Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, incentives on the contract can take it to a maximum value of $3.1 million. If he reaches the major leagues, Pham gets $2.25 million.

With incentives, Tommy Pham's salary with the Mets can reach $3.1 million, league sources said. He gets $2.25 million if he reaches the majors. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) March 26, 2026

Pham Has Had Success With The Mets Before

The Mets got really good production from Pham back in that 2023 campaign. He hit .268/.348/.472 with a 124 wRC+, 10 home runs, and 11 stolen bases in 79 games.

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The Mets, who recently named Carson Benge their starting right fielder, wanted to get some cover in Pham, who is presumably reporting to Triple-A and hoping he can earn his way back up at some point in the not-so-distant future. Mike Tauchman, who looked set to be a contributor, suffered a significant injury towards the end of spring training, so Pham will now occupy his role in the organization at least for a few weeks.

According to SNY, the deal also reportedly includes an April 25 opt-out date, giving Pham some time to round into form in Syracuse and the Mets a chance to evaluate his form and condition before making a roster decision.

The 38-year-old Pham has probably played his best baseball at this point, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t contribute anymore. He excels at something the Mets need: hitting against left-handers. The veteran outfielder boasts a career .802 OPS vs. southpaws.

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A Decent Season In Pittsburgh In 2025

Pham’s most recent MLB stint came last year with the up-and-coming Pittsburgh Pirates. His 94 wRC+ wasn’t the best, but it was close to league-average performance. He racked up 10 home runs and drove in 52 runs, accumulating 0.2 fWAR in 120 games.

Unless there is a significant injury crisis, Pham won’t be a regular for the Mets if he gets the call, not with Juan Soto, Luis Robert Jr., and Benge. He could, however, earn a backup or platoon gig eventually.

The Mets celebrate and promote internal competition, and having Pham around pushing their prospects and depth guys is not a bad idea. There is a good chance Pham works his way up to the roster and earns a role with the team.