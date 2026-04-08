On Tuesday, the New York Mets allowed three runs to score, all charged to starter Freddy Peralta in the fifth inning. The offense, on the other hand, scored one each in the first, second, eighth, and tenth frames to walk off the Arizona Diamondbacks and take an important game at Citi Field.

The victory wouldn’t have been possible without two key free agent acquisitions in the back of the bullpen: Devin Williams, who pitched a scoreless ninth, and Luke Weaver, who took care of the tenth and actually got the win, navigating through the ‘ghost’ runner at second with aplomb.

Former Yankees Are Leading The Mets’ Bullpen

Manager Carlos Mendoza was all smiles after the game and made sure to acknowledge the contributions of his late-inning bullpen pairing. Both pitchers spent the 2025 campaign with the New York Yankees, but chose to sign in Queens to start a new chapter of their careers this past offseason.

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“They are used to pitching in high-leverage situations. That’s what we brought them in for,” Mendoza explained, according to SNY.

"They are used to pitching in high-leverage situations. That's what we brought them in for."



Carlos Mendoza talks about how well Devin Williams and Luke Weaver have pitched in the back of the Mets' bullpen this year: pic.twitter.com/b3PR9ZiF1k — SNY (@SNYtv) April 7, 2026

The Mets $51 million to bring in Williams, who struggled to a 4.79 ERA in the Bronx and fought inconsistency all year. Weaver, on the other hand, signed a two-year, $22 million deal to join the Yankees’ crosstown rivals.

Late-Inning Pedigree

Weaver left a 3.22 ERA in three seasons with the Yankees, but was plagued by inconsistency for most of the 2025 campaign and finished last year with a 3.62 ERA.

Mendoza knows that both hurlers have plenty of late-inning and high-leverage experience, and they are both thriving with the Mets. Between the two righties, they are sporting a 0.00 ERA in ten innings of work, five for each.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Truth be told, the revamped Mets’ bullpen is looking good even without Edwin Diaz, and that’s in large part thanks to Wiliams and Weaver. The unit ranks second in MLB with a 1.45 ERA, and better days should be ahead.