Let’s stop pretending the New York Mets‘ starting rotation is a finished product just because they have a few young pitchers with exciting upside. If the season started today, David Stearns would be handing the ball to a group held together by hope, prayers, and medical tape.

The current depth chart features a ghost in Kodai Senga, a former reliever trying to learn how to pace himself in Holmes, and essentially a rookie in Nolan McLean, who has barely had a cup of coffee in the big leagues (but it was a really good cup of coffee, to be fair).

That isn’t a rotation that wins a World Series; it is a rotation that gets exposed in August. If the Mets are serious about capitalizing on Steve Cohen’s checkbook, they need a stabilizer, not another lottery ticket.

Fortunately, the perfect target is staring them right in the face. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets are one of the “most interested” clubs in free agent right-hander Michael King. This isn’t just a rumor; it is a lifeline they need to grab with both hands.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Michael King Is The Gamble Worth Taking

Critics will point to King’s 2025 season as a reason to hesitate, citing the shoulder inflammation and knee issues that limited him to just 15 starts. But smart teams look past the injury report and see the elite production when he was on the mound. In those 15 starts, King posted a 3.44 ERA and struck out 76 batters in 73.1 innings.

He battled through ailments and still managed to be effective, posting a solid 1.20 WHIP. When he is right, he is a frontline starter with swing-and-miss stuff that plays in any ballpark.

The Mets don’t need him to win a Cy Young; they need him to give them 150 high-quality innings to protect the bullpen. Investing a bit of money in a piece like King protects their floor in a way that dreaming on prospects simply cannot.

The Current Rotation Is Built On Shaky Ground

To understand why King is a necessity, look at what the Mets are currently working with without any further additions. You have Kodai Senga, who is technically under contract through 2027 but has essentially missed two full seasons and finds his name in trade rumors daily. You have Sean Manaea, who is a solid mid-rotation arm but hardly an ace. Then you have the Clay Holmes experiment, paying a reliever $38 million to stretch out as a starter, which is a massive roll of the dice, even in year two.

Beyond that, you are relying on David Peterson, who faded down the stretch last year, and young arms like McLean or Jonah Tong who are unproven at the highest level over a full year.

Even if the Mets trade for a big name like Joe Ryan or Tarik Skubal, they still need depth. One injury to Manaea or a failed experiment with Holmes leaves this rotation in shambles. Michael King offers the versatility and upside to bridge that gap, ensuring the Mets aren’t scrambling for spot starters when the dog days of summer hit.