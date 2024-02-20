The Mets sign a former home run leader to a minor-league contract

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have had an atypical offseason, and while the Mets have yet to deal out the gargantuan contracts like in years past, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has done a stellar job upgrading the roster.

A particular emphasis for Stearns has been to add depth to the organization, and Monday morning, he made another move to do just that.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have signed infielder Luke Voit to a minor league contract.

Voit’s journey so far

Voit’s major league journey started in 2013 when the St. Louis Cardinals took him in the 22nd round of the MLB draft.

He spent four years in the minor leagues before being called up on June 25, 2017. After being called up, Voit played 62 games, hitting .246 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

In 2018, the Missouri native spent most of the first half in the minor leagues before being dealt alongside bonus pool money to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees gave him a chance to play daily, and Voit delivered. Playing in 39 games with the blue and white, Voit hit .333 with 14 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Voit entered 2019 as the Yankees starting first baseman, but injuries limited him to 118 games, where he hit .263 with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs.

In 2020, Voit had his best year as a pro. In the Covid-shortened 60-game season, Voit hit a major league-leading 22 home runs with 52 RBIs.

Unfortunately, Voit would not reach that production level again with the Yankees, as an injury-riddled 2021 led to him being shipped to San Diego the following offseason.

Voit has bounced around recently, playing for the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2023, for the Brewers, Voit batted .221 with no home runs and four RBIs before being designated for assignment in late May and being picked up by the Mets.

Voit’s time with the Mets organization last season

The Missouri native reported to Triple-A Syracuse and performed quite nicely. In 37 games, Voit slashed .264./.415/.643 with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs while boasting an incredible 1.058 OPS.

Despite the stellar numbers, Voit was released on August 3.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Signing Voit is just another depth acquisition for the blue and orange.

The 33-year-old could certainly compete for designated hitter reps this spring as the Mets have yet to find a permanent solution this offseason despite being linked to nearly everyone available on the market.

Look for the Mets to continue to add depth before spring training games begin later this week.