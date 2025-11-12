The New York Mets could be facing a nightmare scenario this offseason — losing star closer Edwin Díaz to a team no one saw coming. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, multiple contenders could show interest in Díaz, including the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers, but one surprising name stands out among the rest: the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is coming off a World Series loss and will be hungry to push themselves over the edge in 2026. With money to spend and a clear need for lockdown relief, they could target Díaz as the final piece to finish what they started.

A rare blend of dominance and reliability

When Díaz is on, few closers in baseball can touch him. The 31-year-old was nearly untouchable in 2025, bouncing back from his injury-shortened 2024 campaign with elite consistency. Over 66.1 innings, he posted a 1.63 ERA. His command was sharp, his slider electric, and his fastball velocity returned to its usual mid-90s form.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Those numbers don’t just make Díaz one of the best closers in the National League — they make him one of the best in the sport, period. His ability to handle the pressure of New York’s market gives him added value, especially for teams like the Blue Jays that crave a reliable arm in high-stakes situations.

“Díaz, though, is a pitching version of Pete Alonso, proven in New York,” Rosenthal wrote. “Other teams might be reluctant to meet his salary desires, particularly when the acquisition cost also would include a draft pick after the Mets extended him a qualifying offer. But imagine Díaz on the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers or Atlanta Braves, among other clubs. Difference-makers of his caliber are difficult to find.”

Why the Blue Jays are a real threat

The Blue Jays have all the ingredients to make a strong play. They’re loaded with offensive talent, possess a core, and now have the financial motivation to go big after falling short on the biggest stage. Adding Díaz would immediately transform their bullpen from good to elite, addressing a weakness that cost them key moments late in games last postseason.

Toronto’s front office has already signaled a willingness to spend this winter, and Díaz fits their mold perfectly: proven, postseason-tested, and unshakable under pressure. With Jordan Romano’s inconsistencies and health concerns in 2025, Díaz would not only stabilize the ninth inning but elevate the team’s entire pitching structure.

Mets might not win this bidding war

For the Mets, this situation is tricky. They’ve already signalled their desire to bring Díaz back, but his market is expected to balloon quickly. He’s reportedly seeking a long-term deal in the $80 million range — four years for one of the best closers in the game; the same deal as before.

That’s a reasonable ask, but the Mets’ front office will need to weigh their bullpen needs against other roster priorities, such as upgrading the rotation and filling offensive holes. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has emphasized flexibility and long-term sustainability, but losing Díaz would leave a major void in a bullpen that was already stretched thin.

If Toronto or another contender offers a bigger deal or a stronger win-now pitch, Díaz could easily be swayed. After all, every closer wants a chance to compete for championships — and the Blue Jays are built to win right now.

Also Read:Mets will give star prospect a chance to run away with center field job in spring training

A difference-maker hard to replace

The problem for the Mets is that there’s no one quite like Díaz on the open market. His combination of strikeout power, command, and big-game poise doesn’t come around often. Replacing him would mean either overpaying for an inferior arm or piecing together a committee of relievers and hoping for the best.

That’s not how championship teams are built, and it’s exactly why teams like Toronto, Atlanta, and Detroit are circling.

Díaz has proven he can handle the bright lights and the pressure of October baseball. For a Blue Jays team desperate to get back to the World Series — and this time finish the job — there might be no better investment.

For the Mets, watching him walk north of the border would sting. Because if Edwin Díaz closes out a playoff game in Toronto next fall, it’ll serve as a harsh reminder of what they let slip away.