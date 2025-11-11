There’s no debate to be had here. The New York Mets have one of the easiest decisions in franchise history sitting right in front of them — extend Edwin Díaz.

The 31-year-old closer opted out of his deal to test the open market, and no one can blame him. After the season he just had, he’s earned the right to cash in. But for the Mets, there’s no excuse not to bring him back. In fact, as the New York Post put it, “Hard to see how the Mets don’t bring him back off his outstanding 2025 season (missing the playoffs certainly wasn’t his fault!) $80M, 4 years.”

And they’re right — this would be the easiest $80 million they’ve ever spent.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Díaz reminded everyone why he’s elite

After missing most of 2023 with a torn patellar tendon, Díaz returned to the mound in 2024 looking like himself again. But 2025 was the year he truly reestablished his dominance. Across 66.1 innings, Díaz posted a 1.63 ERA, struck out 13.30 batter per nince, and notched 28 saves.

He ranked among the league leaders in strikeout rate and ERA, metrics that reinforce how overpowering he was regardless of luck or defense behind him. The Mets didn’t lose games because of Díaz — they lost because he wasn’t on the mound often enough.

Every team in baseball wants a closer like this. The Mets already have him.

The bullpen can’t survive without him

For all of the Mets’ offensive intrigue and potential rotation improvements, their bullpen still has question marks. It was inconsistent in 2025 and too often leaned on unproven arms in high-leverage spots. Díaz is the one true constant, the anchor who shortens games and allows the rest of the bullpen to slot into roles that fit them.

The Ryan Helsley experiment was short lived and it doens’t seem they’re going to be aggressive retaining him.

Losing Díaz would create a problem the Mets simply aren’t equipped to solve internally. There isn’t a single reliever in the system who can replicate what Díaz brings — the energy, the intimidation, or the consistency.

He’s not just a closer. He’s a tone-setter, the kind of player who gives his team confidence from the moment the trumpets start blaring.

An easy $80 million decision

The Mets can hand Díaz a four-year, $80 million contract tomorrow and sleep soundly knowing they made the right call. It’s not even a gamble — it’s an investment in stability.

Letting him walk would send the wrong message to both the clubhouse and the fanbase. Re-signing him, on the other hand, keeps one of the game’s best relievers in Queens and reinforces the idea that the Mets intend to contend, not rebuild.

For once, the answer is simple. Edwin Díaz belongs in orange and blue, and keeping him there should be priority number one.