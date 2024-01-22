The Mets have expressed interest in a former Yankee flamethrower

While the Mets have had an atypical offseason based on the standards set over the previous two, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has quietly established a much-improved roster that not only gives the blue and orange a chance to win but a chance to abort at the deadline if they struggle once again.

One of the larger areas of the roster Stearns has set to improve is the bullpen, which struggled mightily in 2023.

Missing their mighty closer, Edwin Díaz, the blue and orange had a bullpen with a 4.45 team ERA, the 8th highest in the majors.

With Díaz set to be healthy alongside the signings of Jorge López and many other depth arms, the bullpen is set to hopefully improve drastically.

However, the Mets still need another quality arm, and they have supposedly expressed interest in a former Yankee flamethrower.

The Mets have expressed interest in Aroldis Chapman

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have expressed interest in signing LHP Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman is coming off a bounceback 2023 campaign split between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers.

The seven-time all-star pitched 58.1 innings across 61 appearances to a 3.09 ERA with a 1.251 WHIP while striking out 103 and saving six games.

The Cuba native would make nine postseason appearances for the Rangers, pitching eight innings to a 2.25 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and six strikeouts.

The Rangers would defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games, securing Chapman’s second World Series Championship.

Should the Mets sign Chapman?

Chapman would undoubtedly be an interesting pick-up for the blue and orange.

The 35-year-old can still fire it near triple digits and has proven he can effectively pitch in the postseason in this later stage of his career.

In addition, he is a lefty, which would provide the new manager, Carlos Mendoza, with more flexibility in the bullpen. Also, Chapman’s price tag likely won’t be too high, allowing the Mets to flip him at the deadline if the season isn’t going well.

Chapman seems like a perfect match for the Mets, but whether he comes to Flushing to be a bullpen depth piece or seeks closer reps from a non-contending squad is still yet to be determined.