The New York Mets are gearing up for a crucial offseason, one that could shape the next several years of their contention window. After a season where pitching depth collapsed and consistency at the plate wavered, the front office knows they need upgrades across the board.

While starting pitching is expected to be the top priority, don’t rule out a splash on the offensive side — particularly at third base. Brett Baty held down the position for most of 2025, but relying on him as the long-term solution might be a bit premature for a team with championship aspirations.

Brett Baty shows flashes but lacks full security

Baty’s season wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t exactly the breakout the Mets were hoping for. Over 130 games, the 25-year-old hit .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. His 111 wRC+ shows above-average offensive production, and defensively, he held his own with four defensive runs saved and two outs above average in 573 innings.

That’s a solid foundation — the kind you can build on or trade from. For a young, cost-controlled player, Baty offers real value, but if the Mets want to make a serious leap toward contention, they might need someone who’s already proven on the biggest stage.

Enter Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman fits that mold perfectly. The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced and battle-tested third basemen in baseball. His resume speaks for itself: 102 playoff games, elite plate discipline, and an uncanny ability to deliver in clutch situations.

Bregman hit .273/.360/.462 last season with 18 homers, 62 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+. He also maintained strong defensive marks — one defensive run saved and three outs above average — across 114 games. While his shortened season raises mild durability concerns, Bregman’s prior consistency (three straight years of 145+ games) suggests he can still handle a full workload.

A big price for a big-stage performer

Bregman is projected to command a five-year deal worth around $160 million, averaging $32 million annually. That’s not cheap, but this is the kind of player who elevates an entire roster. His track record in the postseason — 18% above league average offensively in playoff situations — shows why he’s viewed as one of baseball’s best high-leverage performers.

For the Mets, that matters. They’ve been burned by inconsistency in the biggest moments, and adding someone with Bregman’s poise could stabilize the lineup and locker room. He’s not just another big name — he’s a tone-setter, the kind of veteran presence that helps young pitchers feel confident they will be bailed out.

What it could mean for Baty and beyond

If the Mets made a serious run at Bregman, Baty would instantly become one of their top trade chips — likely in a package for pitching help. It’s a win-win scenario: they upgrade third base while addressing their biggest weakness.

Bregman’s leadership, reliability, and playoff pedigree would instantly give the Mets the kind of veteran backbone they’ve been missing. It’s a pricey move, sure, but sometimes stability and experience are worth every penny.

And if Pete Alonso walks, adding a player like Bregman might not just be an option — it could be a necessity.