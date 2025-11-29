“A play didn’t get made and that pissed [Lindor] off,” a source who was nearby the confrontation said.

That single sentence, buried in a new report from Mike Puma of the New York Post, tells you everything you need to know about why the vibe in Queens might not be as sunny as the forecast suggests. While things looked positive heading into the weekend, this revelation suggests the Mets are facing dangerous locker room issues that could easily bubble over in 2026. We are looking at a team that needs a cultural reset, and the front office seems well aware that the status quo is not sustainable.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Trading Jeff McNeil Saves the Mets Locker Room

It is no surprise that rumors are swirling about the Mets trying to trade Jeff McNeil. The veteran utility man is entering the final year of a four-year, $50 million deal that includes a 2027 club option, but the financials are secondary to the chemistry. Moving him seems to be in the best interest of the team right now.

You simply cannot have lingering bad blood festering in the infield. The Post revealed that star shortstop Francisco Lindor and McNeil had a heated confrontation last season. When your $341 million franchise cornerstone and your veteran utility guy are locking horns, one of them has to go.

McNeil is the odd man out. Keeping him around risks reigniting a fire that the organization is desperately trying to extinguish before Opening Day.

Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto Had Personality Clashes

The friction did not stop with McNeil. The report indicated that Lindor and Juan Soto didn’t necessarily get along swimmingly, and it comes down to a fundamental difference in how they approach the job. Soto is very private. He doesn’t like to bask in the spotlight.

“Soto is very businesslike — all business, no fluff,” the source said. “He wants to come to the yard and work his tail off and win games. He’s not into fashion or any of that other stuff. Lindor is into that. It’s just two different personalities.”

That quote is damning. You have one guy who treats the ballpark like a factory and another who treats it like a runway. Lindor loves the glamour and fame, while Soto is all about business. Those different personalities can conflict in a clubhouse. You can survive personality clashes when you are winning 110 games, but when things get tight, those fissures turn into canyons.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Marcus Semien Must Bring the Aaron Judge Effect

This discord is partially why the Mets wanted to get a new leader at the helm with Marcus Semien. They need a stabilizer. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them bring in a few more culture guys to help smooth things over because talent alone is not getting it done.

Look at how the Yankees made things work with Soto. Despite his private nature, the Bronx Bombers thrived because they had Aaron Judge leading the charge. The team rallied around Judge no matter what. The Mets need a player like that who can step up and lead without the extra noise. They are banking on Semien being that type of piece for them.

It is telling who Soto looked to for leadership previously.

“[Marte] is literally the leader of this team — I feel like he’s actually the captain of this team,” Soto said. “He’s bringing everybody together. He’s bringing the energy that we need. He’s a guy who has been stepping up every single time, it doesn’t matter what.”

The Mets need that energy to come from the top of the roster order. If Semien can’t unify this room, the talent won’t matter.



