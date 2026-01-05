The hot stove has cooled significantly across Major League Baseball, but in Queens, the embers are still burning. According to a recent report from SNY, the New York Mets haven’t closed the door on landing the biggest fish left in the free-agent pond.

“The Mets remain in need of a starting outfielder, and Kyle Tucker — the biggest bat out there — is still on the free agent market with spring training just over a month away.”

For President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, the interest is real, but the checkbook comes with conditions. The Mets are reportedly wary of the decade-long albatross contracts that have handcuffed franchises in the past. Instead, they are looking to leverage Steve Cohen’s financial might to secure Tucker on a deal that maximizes impact while minimizing long-term risk.

The Strategy: High AAV Over Long Commitment

The logic is simple: The Mets don’t want to be paying Kyle Tucker when he is 36 or 37 years old and dealing with the inevitable regression that hits athleticism-reliant outfielders. The goal is to avoid a seven or eight-year commitment that looks ugly on the back end.

Instead, the Mets could pivot to a “high AAV, short term” structure—perhaps a four or five-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) that shatters records, possibly pushing $45 million per season. This approach allows Tucker to maximize his prime earning years immediately while giving the Mets the flexibility to walk away before his decline phase begins. It’s the ultimate “win-now” flex: overpay today to protect tomorrow.

A Perfect Fit for Left Field

If the financial hurdles are cleared, the baseball fit is undeniable. Tucker is coming off a 2025 season where, despite some nagging injuries, he remained an elite offensive engine. He posted a 136 wRC+, launched 22 home runs, and swiped 25 bases, proving his power-speed combo is intact. His plate discipline is elite, walking at a 14.5% clip, which would pair terrifyingly well with Juan Soto.

Defensively, shifting Tucker to left field at Citi Field protects his legs and masks any slight range regression he showed last season (-2 Outs Above Average). A lineup featuring Soto and Tucker hitting back-to-back would give opposing managers nightmares, forcing them to navigate two of the most disciplined left-handed hitters in the sport. The Mets have the money and the need; now it’s just a matter of whether Tucker will accept a shorter deal to chase a ring in New York.