The Mets announce their 2024 coaching staff 

The Mets just finished one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history that saw them go from World Series contenders while boasting the highest payroll in baseball to being the biggest sellers at the deadline and finishing 75-87.

With such lofty expectations, some changes would be made, and before the season even concluded, the Mets let go of the 2023 National League Manager of the Year, Buck Showalter.

To replace Showalter, the Mets hired New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and have now rounded out their coaching staff.

The Mets hired four new coaches

On Monday, The club announced that they hired John Gibbons as the bench coach, Antoan Richardson to coach first-base coach, Mike Sarbaugh as the third-base coach, and José Rosado to coach the bullpen.

Gibbons brings 13 seasons of managerial experience to Queens, where he began his playing career in 1980 as a first-round draft pick. The Texas native played in just 18 games over parts of two seasons for the Mets but remained in the organization for eight years and returned to become a Minor League manager in 1995.

Gibbons then went on to serve as the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays from 2004-08 and 2013-18. Between his stints in Toronto, Gibbons coached in the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals organizations.

During his second stint with the Blue Jays, Gibbons led Toronto to the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016 but fell short of the World Series in both. Gibbons left Toronto after the 2018 season and has since been out of baseball.

Richardson, a former Major Leaguer with the Yankees and Braves, spent 2020-23 as the first-base coach in San Francisco after starting with the Giants in 2019 as a field coordinator.

Sarbaugh has spent most of his career in the Guardians organization and has coached third for the Red and Vlue for the past 10 seasons.

Rosado comes to Queens after spending the last three years as the pitching coach for the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization before transitioning overseas, the New Jersey native spent nine years as a pitching coach in the Yankees minor league system.

The returning coaches.

Returning to the staff for the blue and orange is Eric Chaves, transitioning back to hitting coach, joined by Danny Barnes, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, and Glenn Sherlock as the catching coach.

Hopefully, for the Flushing faithful, this staff will be the ones to lead the Mets back to championship glory.

