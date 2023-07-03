The Mets acquire 2 relief pitchers in exchange for Zach Muckenhirn

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After designating Zach Muckenhirn for assignment earlier today, the Mets have found a trade partner for the 28-year-old.

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, Muckenhirn will be heading to Seattle in exchange for Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott. Flexen himself was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.

A look at Muckenhirn’s time in Queens

Muckenhirn signed with the Mets this past offseason on a minor-league deal and was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse after failing to make the roster out of spring training.

The 28-year-old has impressed in Triple-A, pitching in 16 games to a 0.88 ERA with 19 strikeouts.

The major league level was a different story as Muckenhirn only made three appearances surrendering four runs on 11 hits alongside two walks and three strikeouts. The Minnesota native last pitched for the Mets on June 9th.

Who did the Mets get back for Muckenhirn?

In return for Muckenhirn, the Mets received two major league relievers in Flexen and Gott.

Flexen began his career with the Mets after the blue and orange took him in the 14th round of the 2012 draft. After five years in the minor leagues, Flexen made his debut in 2017 and made starts sporadically for the Amazins through 2019.

In 2020, Flexen pitched in the KBO and had enough success to garner a contract from the Mariners. He pitched solidly in 2021 and 2022 for the Mariners, but his struggles this season led him to be sent to the bullpen.

In 42 innings this season, Flexen has pitched to a 7.71 ERA with 29 strikeouts and struggled with the long ball, allowing 11 this season. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets will also designate Flexen for assignment.

Gott began his career as a sixth-round pick of the Padres in the 2013 draft but has bounced around organizations before solidifying a role in the Mariners bullpen this season.

In 30 games, Gott has pitched to a 4.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts but has a FIP of 3.01, which is much closer to the reliever he can be.

What this means for the Mets

Muckenhirn’s impressive Triple-A numbers made it highly likely that someone would take a chance on the 28-year-old, so at least the Mets managed to get something back for him.

What happens with Flexen after he is designated for assignment is still being determined. Still, Gott will have a chance to carve himself a role in the bullpen, especially as David Robertson and others will likely be gone come the August 1st trade deadline.