The Mets’ 2025 season: Five bold predictions that might just come true

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are gearing up for what could be a thrilling 2025 campaign, and the anticipation is reaching fever pitch. With owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns assembling a powerhouse roster, even the most skeptical Mets fan has reason to believe this could be the year.

Right before Opening Day, it’s the perfect time for some bold predictions—the kind that could either make us look like geniuses or have us shaking our heads in regret come October.

Let’s dive into five fearless forecasts for the Mets’ upcoming season.

Griffin Canning Will Earn NL Cy Young Votes

Griffin Canning’s career has been like a high-performance car stuck in the wrong garage—full of potential but never fully optimized. The Los Angeles Angels struggled to unlock his best, often relying on outdated player development strategies and leaving his talents underutilized.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Now, in Queens, Canning has a golden opportunity. The Mets have some of the best analytical minds and cutting-edge technology in baseball, and they have overhauled his pitch mix. Expect a drastic cutback on his mediocre fastball in favor of his devastating changeup and slider.

The result? A transformation from last year’s rough 5.19 ERA into a breakout season that earns him Cy Young votes.

Luisangel Acuña Will Spend Most of the Season in Triple-A

Luisangel Acuña turned heads late last season with a scorching 166 wRC+ in a brief MLB stint. That’s the kind of small-sample magic that gets fans dreaming. But zoom out, and the full picture tells a different story—Acuña’s Triple-A numbers were far less exciting, posting a 69 wRC+ over nearly 600 plate appearances.

The Mets need him to refine his approach against right-handed pitching, and they can’t afford to give away at-bats at the big-league level while he figures it out. That means a longer stay in Triple-A. The good news? This isn’t a setback, just a necessary step before he becomes a future staple in the Mets’ lineup.

Lindor, Soto, and Alonso Will Combine for 115 Home Runs

Power has never been a problem for this trio, and in 2025, they’ll turn Citi Field into a launching pad. Francisco Lindor (30 homers), Juan Soto (40), and Pete Alonso (45) will combine for 115 bombs, forming one of the most dangerous offensive cores in baseball.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

And they won’t be doing it alone. The Mets’ lineup is packed with additional firepower—Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, Francisco Alvarez, Starling Marte, and Brett Baty all bring pop to the table. But make no mistake: the heart of this offense will be driven by the sheer force of Lindor, Soto, and Alonso sending baseballs into orbit.

Brett Baty Will Have a Mark Vientos-Style Breakout

A year ago, Mark Vientos was teetering on the edge of irrelevance, struggling to carve out a role with the Mets. Then, in 2024, he exploded, crushing 27 homers with a wRC+ north of 130 and establishing himself as a key piece of the lineup.

This season, it’s Brett Baty’s turn. After an underwhelming .607 OPS at the big-league level, he spent the offseason fine-tuning his approach, adding strength, and regaining confidence. If his minor league numbers (.889 OPS) are any indication, the talent is there.

Now, it’s about putting it all together. Expect a breakout season where Baty cements himself as an everyday force in the lineup.

The Mets Will Reach the NLCS, But Not the World Series

Mets fans have every reason to believe this team can go the distance. The roster is stacked, the chemistry is there, and the path to October looks clearer than it has in years. But taking down a juggernaut like the Los Angeles Dodgers? That’s still a tall order.

New York will battle their way to the National League Championship Series, pushing it to the full seven games, only to fall just short of the World Series. A gut punch, sure—but also a sign of what’s to come.

This team isn’t built for a one-year run. The Mets are positioning themselves for sustained dominance, and this is just the beginning.