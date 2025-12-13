David Stearns has made a career out of finding treasure in other teams’ trash heaps, and his latest move fits that script perfectly.

On Friday, the Mets quietly signed right-hander Daniel Duarte to a minor league deal, betting that a year off the mound hasn’t sapped his ability to get big league outs. It is a low-risk gamble on a live arm that could pay dividends if the medical staff can work their magic.

Duarte missed the entire 2025 season recovering from an elbow injury, but the velocity he flashed before going down makes him an intriguing stash. In his brief four-inning stint with the Twins in 2024, he posted a 2.25 ERA while pumping his fastball at 96.2 mph, suggesting the raw stuff is definitely major-league caliber.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A Ground Ball Machine for the Syracuse Shuttle

What makes Duarte more than just a radar gun reading is his ability to keep the ball on the infield grass. During his most effective stretch in 2023, he generated a tremendous 50% ground ball rate, a skill that is absolutely critical when pitching in the bandbox that is Triple-A Syracuse. If he can rediscover that sinker-heavy approach while rebuilding his arm strength, the Mets have found themselves a legitimate bullpen option for free.

He holds a career 3.99 ERA over 38.1 innings, proving he can survive at the highest level when his body cooperates. The Mets aren’t asking him to close games; they are asking him to be ready when the inevitable mid-summer bullpen attrition hits.

Smart Depth for a Rainy Day

This is the unsexy side of roster construction that often separates playoff teams from the pack. Stashing Duarte in the minors costs the Mets nothing but a roster spot in Syracuse, yet it provides a safety valve if the big league bullpen catches the injury bug. It might take him months to get back to full speed, but having a guy with mid-90s heat waiting in the wings is a luxury every contender needs.