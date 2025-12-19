The New York Mets didn’t just let Pete Alonso walk; they actively chose to sever ties with the greatest power hitter in franchise history when given one final chance to save the marriage.

It was a cold, calculated divorce that haunts the fanbase, culminating in a phone call where owner Steve Cohen effectively shrugged his shoulders at the news that Alonso was bolting for the Baltimore Orioles. The slugger secured a five-year, $155 million deal to anchor the Orioles’ lineup, a reasonable price for a legitimate superstar that the Mets simply refused to match.

David Stearns and the front office decided that the “Polar Bear” was no longer a necessary pillar for their future, prioritizing financial flexibility over loyalty and guaranteed production. They wagered that Alonso’s declining defensive metrics and aging curve were not worth the investment, a gamble that places immense pressure on a roster that now lacks its most fearsome weapon. By refusing to even extend a counteroffer in the eleventh hour, the Mets sent a clear message that their analytical models valued Alonso far less than the city of New York did.

Trading a Legend for a $40 Million Question Mark

The logic behind letting Alonso leave crumbles when you examine the “backup plan” that is supposed to replace his production in the aggregate.

The Mets handed Jorge Polanco a two-year, $40 million contract to help fill the void, a puzzling allocation of resources for a player with a lengthy injury history and defensive limitations of his own. While critics pointed to Alonso’s below-average glove at first base as a reason to move on, replacing him with a combination of Polanco and Mark Vientos doesn’t exactly turn the infield into a defensive fortress.

Vientos has power, and Polanco is a professional hitter, but neither strikes fear into opposing pitchers the way Alonso did every time he stepped into the batter’s box.

The Mets are banking on Moneyball-style aggregate numbers to replicate 38 home runs and 126 RBIs, a strategy that often looks brilliant on a spreadsheet but fails miserably in the pressure cooker of a pennant race. They didn’t just lose a bat; they lost the heartbeat of the lineup and replaced it with expensive spare parts.

The Phone Call That Sealed the Fate of Queens

The most damning aspect of this separation is how unceremoniously it ended, without even a fight from the Mets’ brass to keep their homegrown star. The New York Post detailed the final moments of the relationship, revealing that agent Scott Boras gave the team one last courtesy call before finalizing the deal with Baltimore.

“Contact between the two sides finally occurred on Dec. 10, during the winter meetings. That was when Boras placed a courtesy phone call to team owner Steve Cohen, informing him Alonso was finalizing a five-year contract worth $155 million with the Orioles. “

“By the time Boras spoke to Stearns, the president of baseball operations had already received a phone call from Cohen informing him that Alonso was on the verge of a deal with the Orioles. Alonso’s camp wasn’t expecting a counter offer, which was just as well: The Mets didn’t extend one, sealing the divorce between the team and the franchise’s all-time home-run leader.”

Looking Ahead: Stearns Must Own the Void

David Stearns has officially staked his reputation on the belief that the New York Mets are better off without Pete Alonso. There is no turning back now, and every home run Alonso hits in Camden Yards will serve as a referendum on this decision. If Vientos struggles to adapt or Polanco spends time on the injured list, the silence at first base will be deafening, and the fans will never let the front office forget who they let get away.