Surprise Mets starter is making strong case to be in the rotation

Right now, the New York Mets’ starting rotation is a bit of a puzzle. With Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas sidelined, the team is left sorting through its remaining arms to find the best five to take the mound on Opening Day.

Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes are locks for the rotation, leaving two spots up for grabs.

The Mets have a mix of options: Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill are the primary candidates, while young arms Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell wait in the wings.

But there’s a twist—Blackburn and Canning have no minor league options, while Megill does. This creates a tough decision between performance and practicality.

The Case for Tylor Megill

If roster mechanics weren’t a factor, Megill would be a no-brainer for one of the two remaining rotation spots. He’s been lights out in spring training, posting a 6.2-inning sample with just four hits and one run allowed, alongside seven strikeouts. Most importantly, his fastball has been electric, touching 98 mph.

Megill this spring: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 K. He's been up to 98 mph. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 11, 2025

That’s a major leap from last season, when he averaged 95.7 mph while pitching to a 4.04 ERA over 78 innings.

Think of it like upgrading from a solid family sedan to a turbocharged sports car—Megill’s newfound velocity could take his effectiveness to another level. If he can sustain that upper-90s heater into the regular season, his ceiling suddenly looks a lot higher.

The Roster Crunch

Here’s where things get tricky. Since Blackburn and Canning can’t be sent to the minors without passing through waivers, the simplest move would be slotting them into the rotation and stashing Megill in Triple-A.

That way, he stays stretched out as a starter, ready to be called upon when needed.

But is that really the best baseball decision? If the Mets are truly basing their choices on who’s throwing the best stuff right now, Megill deserves a rotation spot.

His spring performance, velocity gains, and overall upside make him the kind of pitcher you want taking the ball every fifth day. For now, the Mets have a decision to make—play it safe with roster logistics or go with the guy who’s proving he belongs.