Stats show the truth behind the Mets’ dominant pitching staff

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

If you’re watching the New York Mets this season and wondering whether your eyes are playing tricks on you—rest assured, they’re not. What you’re seeing is very real: a pitching staff that’s quietly become the best in baseball, even without a prototypical ace.

The Mets might not have a Cy Young winner headlining their rotation, but what they do have is a finely tuned lab—one that’s delivering elite results.

The Science Behind the Surge

Before Monday’s games, the Mets sported a dazzling 2.53 ERA—best in the majors. That’s not just good, it’s “check your glasses twice” kind of good.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For comparison, the next-best ERA belongs to the Padres at 2.74. A small gap on paper, but over a season, that’s the difference between dominance and just hanging around.

Behind the scenes, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and minds like Desi Druschel are running what’s starting to look like a baseball version of NASA.

This isn’t just a group of throwers; it’s a team of craftsmen turning movement profiles and spin rates into outs.

Unlikely Heroes and Hidden Gems

The staff’s success doesn’t rely on household names—at least not yet. Kodai Senga is doing his best imitation of a cheat code with a microscopic 0.79 ERA. Clay Holmes, usually more known for his bullpen days, is thriving with a 3.16 ERA as a starter.

Griffin Canning (3.43), Tylor Megill (1.40), and the duo of Huascar Brazobán and Max Kranick (both 1.35) are all proof that the Mets’ lab is doing something right.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It’s like finding a group of garage band musicians and turning them into a top-40 chart-topping act—this isn’t luck, it’s development, scouting, and execution all coming together.

Stats That Speak Louder Than Words

For those who need more than just the eye test, the advanced metrics nod in agreement. A graphic from MLB researcher Thomas Nestico lays it out in numbers: not only are the Mets leading in ERA, but they also sit atop the league in FIP—a stat that filters out noise and focuses purely on what pitchers can control.

Team ERA vs FIP pic.twitter.com/hMfixHWVPq — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) April 21, 2025

Their 2.73 FIP puts them ahead of the next-best Rangers (3.21) by a sizable margin.

ERA+—which adjusts for ballparks and era—has them at an eye-popping 165. That’s not just good; that’s “historically significant” good. The Padres, second-best in that category, trail by nearly 20 points at 147.

2025 ERA+:



165 NYM

147 SD

134 CIN

130 DET

122 TEX

116 KC

115 TOR

111 HOU TB

110 LAD

107 SF

106 MIN

104 BOS

103 NYY PIT

101 CLE

100 MIL

99 SEA

98 ATL LAA STL

95 CHC CWS PHI

93 ARI

91 COL

88 MIA

86 ATH

78 WSH

71 BAL — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 21, 2025

Waiting on the Offense

It’s not all sunshine and strikeouts, though. The Mets’ offense has been hot and cold, unpredictable as a spring rainstorm.

Still, even with some sputtering at the plate, they’ve built a two-game lead in their division.

When (or if) the bats start catching fire, the rest of the league might want to duck for cover. Right now, the Mets are winning games with smoke, mirrors, and a whole lot of spin.

Add a little pop to the lineup, and they could become the kind of team that doesn’t just win—but steamrolls.