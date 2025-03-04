Royals still keeping tabs on Mets’ trade candidate

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For those keeping an eye on the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets, the ongoing interest in outfielder Starling Marte is no surprise. The veteran outfielder, entering the final year of his contract, was on the Royals’ radar earlier this offseason.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the two teams and potential contenders discussed a potential deal during the winter, and while nothing materialized, Kansas City hasn’t completely looked away.

The Mets’ Dilemma

The Mets have made it clear—they’re open to trading Marte. In fact, they’re willing to chip in some cash to sweeten the deal. That’s often the baseball equivalent of throwing in a free oil change when selling a used car; it makes the offer more appealing but doesn’t mean they’ll settle for just anything in return.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The lack of traction on a deal suggests the Mets still expect something of value if they’re going to help cover Marte’s salary.

The Injury Concern

At 36 years old, Marte isn’t exactly a spring chicken in baseball years, and his current knee issue in spring training isn’t doing the Mets any favors on the trade front.

However, manager Carlos Mendoza has offered some reassurance, saying Marte is close to returning to game action. Whether that eases concerns for potential trade partners remains to be seen.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A Different Role in Kansas City?

As things stand, the Mets plan to use Marte in a platoon role at designated hitter, likely facing left-handed pitching. The Royals, on the other hand, would probably give him an everyday spot in the lineup.

Despite posting a .715 OPS over 335 at-bats last season, Marte’s days as a true difference-maker may be behind him. Still, for a team looking to add experience and depth, he could be a valuable piece—if the price is right.