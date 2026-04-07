The New York Mets walked away from Citi Field with a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 10 innings on Tuesday — and it wasn’t close to clean. It was the kind of win that reveals character more than box scores do: a squandered early lead, a starter who couldn’t get out of the 5th, and an offense that needed a pinch hitter off the bench to finally finish the job.

Francisco Lindor got things going in the 1st, singling and eventually scoring on a Brett Baty sacrifice fly. In the 2nd, Francisco Alvarez walked and Lindor followed with a sharp double to right that plated him — the throw from Corbin Carroll sailed wide, and the Mets had a 2-0 cushion. It felt like a comfortable afternoon taking shape.

Then came the 5th inning.

Freddy Peralta had mostly navigated the Diamondbacks lineup without serious damage through 4 innings, but he unraveled fast. Back-to-back walks and a hit batter loaded the bases, and Peralta was done. Huascar Brazobán came on to stop the bleeding, but Adrian Del Castillo punched a 2-run single to right to tie the game, after winning an ABS challenge call to keep his at bat alive. Nolan Arenado then doubled to center to score the go-ahead run. Peralta’s final line vs Arizona: 4.2 innings, 3 earned runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Luis García worked a clean 6th and 7th, and Brooks Raley handled the 8th without issue. The bullpen did its part. The offense, meanwhile, had gone silent for three straight frames heading into the bottom of the 8th.

That’s when the Mets found something. Jorge Polanco singled and was immediately replaced by pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor, who motored to 3rd on a Baty single. Jared Young stepped in as a pinch hitter and delivered — a sacrifice fly to right tied the game at 3. Just like that, they were alive.

Devin Williams worked a clean 9th, and Luke Weaver came on for the 10th. He put up a zero. In the bottom half, Lindor started the inning at 2nd as the free runner. Bo Bichette grounded out, moving him to 3rd. Then Ronny Mauricio — pinch hitting — hit a sharp line drive to right. Lindor scored standing up. Game over. Marcus Semien, Luis Robert Jr., Mark Vientos, and Carson Benge all went without a hit, and the Mets mustered just 8 hits as a team.