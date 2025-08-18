Resurgent Mets star is named NL Player of the Week

The New York Mets desperately needed a spark, and Francisco Lindor delivered it in electrifying fashion this August.

For two months, the Mets’ franchise shortstop looked unrecognizable at the plate, battling one of the toughest slumps of his career.

From June through July, Lindor’s offensive production sank to levels usually reserved for backup infielders, stunning Mets fans everywhere.

He posted a dreadful 76 wRC+ in June and an equally discouraging 77 in July, numbers far below his elite standards.

The struggles weren’t just at the plate either, as even Lindor’s usually flawless defense showed a few uncharacteristic cracks under pressure.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On August 9, frustration boiled over when Lindor slammed his glove in the dugout after a costly misplay against Milwaukee.

That visible outburst felt like a breaking point, the kind of raw emotion that signaled just how badly he wanted redemption.

Mets fans understood the pain, but they also knew Lindor wasn’t built to stay down for long.

Lindor’s August Surge Changes the Narrative

Almost overnight, Lindor rediscovered the swing that makes him one of baseball’s most dynamic all-around players.

In August, he’s been nothing short of spectacular, racking up hits, power, and speed in a dominant display of talent.

This past week, Lindor went an eye-popping 14-for-25 with three home runs, seven RBI, and two stolen bases.

That blistering stretch earned him National League Player of the Week honors, a fitting reward for his relentless determination.

Francisco Lindor has been named National League Player of the Week!



? 14-for-25 (.560 AVG)

? 3 HR

? 7 RBI

? 2 SB

? 6 XBH pic.twitter.com/Sm9kkgwou6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 18, 2025

At the plate this month, Lindor is slashing .350/.435/.633 with a scorching 1.068 OPS and a 201 wRC+.

It’s a night-and-day turnaround, the type of rebound that separates a star from everyone else in the league.

His season-long wRC+ now sits at 120, a sharp rise from the league-average mark that haunted him earlier.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mets’ Cornerstone Is Carrying Again

Lindor’s resurgence is more than just numbers—it’s a reminder of how much he means to the Mets’ identity.

With 24 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and 4.2 fWAR, he’s once again the most complete player in New York’s lineup.

Few infielders in the league can impact a game in as many ways as Lindor, offensively and defensively alike.

He’s the rare superstar who can both change momentum with a swing and lead teammates with a fiery presence.

The Mets count on that duality, and when Lindor is rolling, the team carries itself with a noticeably different swagger.

It’s like a storm finally breaking after weeks of gray skies—suddenly, everything feels brighter when Lindor is producing.

The Patience Paid Off

Lindor’s ability to battle through adversity and find another gear is exactly why he’s considered one of baseball’s elites.

Slumps test patience, discipline, and confidence, but Lindor proved he has the resilience to weather those storms.

Mets fans who stuck with him through the darkest weeks are now rewarded with vintage Lindor brilliance.

All it took was belief, work, and time—and now he’s back to carrying New York when they need him most.

