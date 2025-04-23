Reinforcements are on the way for the surging Mets

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

With a 17-7 start and a six-game heater blazing under their cleats, the New York Mets are outpacing expectations and opponents alike. Tied with the San Diego Padres for the best record in the majors and holding a comfy four-game cushion atop the NL East, the Mets are playing like a team that doesn’t know how to lose.

You might think they’ve hit their stride without needing all their top-tier talent. But just because the car is running smoothly doesn’t mean you ignore the turbocharger sitting in the garage.

Alvarez and McNeil Ready for Reentry

Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil are expected to rejoin the big-league club on Friday, assuming their final rehab hurdles are cleared without a hitch. They were nursing hamate bone and oblique injuries, respectively.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed the plans, with Mets insiders Tim Healey and Anthony DiComo echoing the news like a well-tuned broadcast booth.

If Francisco Alvarez (hamate) and Jeff McNeil (oblique) get through their final rehab games today without issue, they'll both be active Friday in Washington. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 23, 2025

Their returns come at a near-perfect time, adding depth and energy to a team already buzzing with momentum. Though the Mets are soaring, the return of these two brings a different layer of polish—one a defensive backbone and raw power source behind the dish, the other a contact maestro with the bat control of a concert pianist.

Rust vs. Rhythm

Alvarez’s rehab numbers were underwhelming, with a 69 wRC+ across three minor league levels. That’s like warming up your sports car only to find it sputtering on cold mornings—it’ll take some time before it purrs again.

Hamate injuries are notorious for muting a hitter’s pop, and Alvarez is still finding his rhythm after surgery. But the Mets trust in his long-term value: this is the same guy who crushed 25 homers in 2023 and held his own with a 102 wRC+ in 2024.

McNeil, on the other hand, came back swinging like he never left. He posted a scorching 212 wRC+ during his rehab stint—a stat line that reads more like a typo than reality.

Last year’s first-half struggles feel distant when you remember his 156 wRC+ second-half performance. He’s not flashy, but he’s reliable, like that old glove you never have to break in.

Depth Grows, Ceiling Rises

The Mets aren’t desperate. They’re not plugging holes—they’re adding layers. With McNeil slotting back into the lineup and Alvarez taking steps toward his usual self, this team isn’t just hot. It’s starting to look deep. They’re not just a surprise story anymore—they’re writing their own expectations.