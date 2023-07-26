Ranking the Mets’ 3 most valuable trade chips

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

To say 2023 has been a disappointment for the Mets would be quite an understatement. Despite entering the season with the highest payroll in the history of baseball and World Series expectations, the blue and orange are 47-53 and seven games out of the last wild card spot.

With the teams’ struggles, the Amazins are expected to do some selling at this year’s deadline. Although the Mets are reportedly not going to be complete sellers, many of the team’s top stars will still be up for grabs.

With that in mind, here are the Mets’ three most valuable pieces at this year’s deadline.

Top 3 trade chips for the Mets:

3) David Robertson

Robertson came to the club this offseason on a one-year 10-million-dollar contract to be the setup man for Edwin Díaz. Instead, Díaz got injured during the World Baseball Classic, and Robertson became the closer.

The 38-year-old has been excellent in the closer role, pitching in 40 games to a 2.05 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 14 saves.

Relief pitching is extremely valuable come October, and with limited high-end relievers expected to be available, the Mets should be able to parlay Robertson’s success into a couple of nice prospects.

2) Tommy Pham

Pham came to the Mets this past offseason on a one-year six-million-dollar deal to be the Mets’ fourth outfielder, but impressive performances and injuries to other outfielders have led the 35-year-old to an everyday role.

In 75 games, the Las Vegas native has slashed .271/.355/.472 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs, with the highest OPS on the team (.827) among everyday Mets players.

Many teams are seeking outfield help, and with many of the top options potentially staying put due to their squads staying in contention, Pham should bring back an excellent return.

1) Max Scherzer

You can flip a coin here between Scherzer and Verlander, but the 38-year-old has said he could waive it if the “right situation” arose, so he’s the choice here.

After a successful 2022 in Queens, Max Scherzer has struggled in 2023. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has pitched 100.2 innings across 18 starts to a 4.20 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Although Scherzer is having a down year, he still has had some magnificent performances, and his name value, alongside his postseason pedigree, should lead to the Mets receiving a haul for the 38-year-old.