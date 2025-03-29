Power, walks, and flair: Mets fans get the full Juan Soto experience in just two games

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Mets didn’t start their season the way they wanted, dropping their Opening Day matchup to the Houston Astros on Thursday. But baseball is a game of second chances, and they wasted no time getting their payback.

On Friday night, they returned the favor with a 3-1 victory, fueled by a dominant start from Tylor Megill, a lights-out bullpen, and a certain $765 million man who reminded everyone why the Mets bet big on him.

Soto’s Statement

On Thursday, with the game on the line, Juan Soto struck out—a rare moment of failure for one of baseball’s most talented hitters. Critics were quick to pounce, questioning the Mets’ massive investment.

But baseball isn’t football; players don’t wait a week for redemption. The very next night, Soto stepped to the plate and sent a message loud and clear.

With the Mets already up 2-0 in the third inning, he got every bit of a pitch from Hunter Brown and launched it into the right-field stands.

The Houston crowd, still salty from the night before, rained boos down on him—exactly what he wanted. Soto thrives on the noise, feeding off the energy of opposing fans like a villain who loves playing the role.

Juan Soto was asked if he "feeds" off a hostile crowd like the one in Houston tonight:



"I remember when I was a kid, they used to tell me, if they're not booing you, you're not doing things right. I feel like every time they're booing me, it means something for me." pic.twitter.com/nLDTguG1ZC — SNY (@SNYtv) March 29, 2025

After the game, he admitted as much, grinning as he told reporters he knew “100%” the ball was gone the moment it left his bat. It wasn’t just a home run; it was a statement—one of many he’ll likely make in a Mets uniform.

Megill and the Bullpen Deliver

While Soto stole the headlines, Tylor Megill quietly delivered a gem on the mound. He carved through Houston’s lineup with precision, setting the tone for a game that would ultimately be decided by pitching. And when he handed the ball over to the bullpen, they did exactly what was needed—slammed the door shut.

It wasn’t flashy, but it was effective. The kind of performance that wins games in October.

A Glimpse of What’s to Come

Through two games, Soto is slashing .333/.556/.833 with three walks and two strikeouts. He’s already flashing patience, power, and that unmistakable flair that makes him one of the most electrifying players in the game.

Those who doubted him after Game 1 might want to take another look. Because if Friday night was any indication, this is just the beginning.