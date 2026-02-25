Carlos Mendoza announced the next three pitchers for the upcoming New York Mets spring games will be Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Freddy Peralta. The Mets will face the Cardinals, the Astros, and then the Cardinals again.

Mets vs Cardinals (Feb. 25th): Jonah Tong

Jonah Tong will take the mound for the New York Mets against the Cardinals, and he is a fascinating arm to watch this spring. He split his 2025 season between the minor leagues and the majors. Here’s what I found when looking at his updated numbers.

He was absolutely dominant in the minor leagues last year. Across Double-A and Triple-A, he threw 113.2 innings and posted a tiny 1.43 ERA. He struck out 179 batters. That gives him a massive 40.5 percent strikeout rate and a 14.17 K/9. He also kept the ball in the yard. He only allowed two home runs in the minors all year. His minor league FIP was an incredible 1.68.

But here’s the problem when he came up to the big leagues. His five starts in the majors were a bit rough. He pitched 18.2 innings and his ERA jumped up to 7.71. His strikeout rate dropped down to 25.3 percent, and his K/9 settled at 10.61. He also gave up three home runs in that short span. His major league FIP was 4.31. It just shows that the jump from Triple-A to the big leagues is really tough.

For his first spring start against St. Louis, we need to see how his stuff plays against major league hitters. Watch his control closely. He walked about 10 percent of batters at both levels last year. He had a 4.34 BB/9 in the majors. If he can throw strikes early, his elite strikeout pitches can definitely get big league hitters out.

Mets vs Astros (Feb. 26th): Nolan McLean

Next up is Nolan McLean. He will face the Astros. McLean had a fantastic 2025 season. He pitched across Double-A, Triple-A, and the major leagues. In the minors, he threw 113.2 innings with a 2.45 ERA. Then he got the call to the big leagues. He started eight games for the Mets. He pitched 48 innings and posted a really impressive 2.06 ERA.

His underlying numbers look great. At the major league level, he struck out 57 batters. That gives him a 30.3 percent strikeout rate and a 10.69 K/9. He also showed solid control. He walked just 8.5 percent of batters, leading to a 3.00 BB/9. His FIP sat at a strong 2.97, proving his success was not a fluke.

For his start against Houston, the goal is simple. He needs to build his pitch count and keep attacking the zone. He proved he belongs in the majors last year. Now he just needs to show that same command. If he carries his 2025 form into this spring, he could prove to be a potential co-ace.

Mets vs Cardinals (Feb. 27th): Freddy Peralta

Finally, we have Freddy Peralta taking the mound against the Cardinals. He brings a massive veteran presence to the rotation. Here is what his updated numbers show from his time with the Brewers last year.

He was an absolute workhorse in 2025. He started 33 games and threw 176.2 innings. He finished the year with a fantastic 17-6 record and a 2.70 ERA. He dominated hitters from start to finish. He racked up 204 strikeouts over the season. That translates to a huge 28.2 percent strikeout rate and a 10.39 K/9.

His control was also very solid. He walked 9.1 percent of the batters he faced, which gave him a 3.36 BB/9. He kept the ball in the yard well enough, allowing just 1.07 home runs per nine innings. All of this led to a very strong 3.64 FIP for the year. With 931 career major league innings under his belt, Peralta is a proven commodity.

For this first spring start, do not worry about his stat line. He is a veteran getting ready for Opening Day. He just needs to test his pitch mix against the Cardinals and get a feel for the mound again.

These three games give a clear look at the Mets’ pitching staff. Tong must find his control against big league hitters. McLean needs to prove he belongs in the rotation. Peralta is simply getting his pitches ready for Opening Day. Watch how they attack the strike zone as the 2026 season gets closer.