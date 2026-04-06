For former New York Mets star Carlos Beltran, 2026 has brought nothing but good things. On January 20th, he was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame after seeing his name on 84.2 percent of the ballots, becoming the sixth Puerto Rican to be enshrined.

Now, the team revealed that they will be retiring Beltran’s number 15 in an upcoming ceremony on September 19 at Citi Field, in front of the fans who cheered every hit, every home run, and every highlight-reel defensive play for seven years between 2005 and 2011.

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The Highest Honor The Mets Have To Give

According to SNY, the organization initially planned for Beltran to be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame this year with Lee Mazzilli and Bobby Valentine. He’ll be getting the team’s highest recognition, though, per Danny Abriano.

Only two members of the team have entered Cooperstown with a Mets cap: Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza. Beltran will be the third.

“I didn’t do this alone,” the Mets legend said back then in a statement released by the Hall. “Every team I played for shaped my journey, and I’m grateful to all of them. With the Mets, I experienced my greatest individual growth and success. I’m honored that my Hall of Fame plaque will feature the Mets logo.”

Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who wore No. 15 up until this point, will switch to 28.

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An Incredible Career

Beltran was signed as a free agent before the 2005 season after a highly productive career to that point with the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros. With the Mets, he had a 129 OPS+ with 149 home runs and 100 stolen bases in 839 games, adding three Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger Awards.

He is currently working as a special assistant to Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns, in a role that keeps him close to the players.