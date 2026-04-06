New York Mets star Juan Soto had to leave Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants because of right calf tightness, an injury he suffered while running the bases. The superstar appeared to come up lame while going from first to third.

The Mets had hoped Soto, known for his “Ironman” reputation of never missing a game, would improve after a couple of days off, but that wasn’t the case, and the team had to make a decision.

Soto Will Be Going To The Injured List

They announced it on Monday, and it’s certainly not the one Mets fans wanted to hear:

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“Juan Soto has been placed on the Mets’ injured list with a right calf strain. The Mets expect him back in approximately two to three weeks. Ronny Mauricio was called up from Triple-A to take his place on the active roster,” team insider Max Goodman posted on X.

Juan Soto has been placed on the Mets’ injured list with a right calf strain. The Mets expect him back in approximately two to three weeks.



Ronny Mauricio was called up from Triple-A to take his place on the active roster. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 6, 2026

Soto, who hit 43 home runs and stole 38 bases last year in his first season with the Mets and was off to a promising start in 2026 as well, will miss a couple of weeks, but the fact that it’s a low-grade strain is excellent news. It could have been much worse, and calf injuries are notoriously tricky as it is.

He was hitting .355 with a home run, three runs scored, five RBI, and a 164 wRC+ in eight games before going down.

The Mets Need Others To Step Up

The Mets will rely a lot on reserve outfielder Tyrone Taylor and will need much more from rookie Carson Benge going forward. Brett Baty, however, is expected to take over as a regular in Soto’s left field.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Soto, who had missed just five games in the last five seasons combined, is now set for a rare stretch off the field, and the Mets will miss him badly. He is expected to make a full recovery in a couple of weeks.