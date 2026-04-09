New York Mets infielder Jorge Polanco, who signed a $40 million contract to play mostly first base with the team, has been nursing an Achilles injury, which has been deemed tendinitis, since late March. He has been on and off the lineup since then and has been used strictly as a designated hitter since March 29.

Polanco had played on Tuesday and Wednesday, but was out of the lineup for Thursday. The injury has reappeared, and it might force the Mets to make a decision if they don’t want to play short-handed.

“Jorge Polanco (left Achilles tendinitis) is out of tonight’s lineup because his tendon flared up again yesterday. The injured list, Carlos Mendoza acknowledged, “is a possibility” if things don’t improve,” Mets insider Anthony DiComo posted on X.

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An On-And-Off Issue

Polanco was signed to play first base most days, but the ailment had kept him at the DH spot. Now, it’s also keeping him from playing altogether, and Mendoza doesn’t know when he will be able to count on the 2025 Silver Slugger finalist.

Mark Vientos, one of the bright spots in New York’s offense, has been taking care of the cold corner and figures to continue to do so until Polanco turns the corner with his rehab. To do that, however, he might need to hit the injured list and give the area some rest.

Polanco was off to a slow start in Queens, posting a 70 wRC+ in 10 games and 45 plate appearances. He has two runs scored and an RBI, and has been worth -0.2 fWAR.

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The Mets Need To Make A Decision

It appears the Mets are prepared to give Polanco a day off or two to see if the injured area improves. If it doesn’t, he will be on the shelf for a bit.

Polanco, 32, had a brilliant 132 wRC+ with the Seattle Mariners last year, and sent 26 balls out of the park. That performance earned him a contract with the Mets, but with a caveat: he had to learn how to play first base to be one of Pete Alonso’s replacements.

He hasn’t been able to show off his progress because of the injury, and it might be time to let him heal at his own pace.