The New York Mets have had to deal with a lot of adversity in the early stages of the 2026 campaign. That’s not a secret, and we will get to that. The most important takeaway, however, is that they have been able to overcome that to be one of the most competitive squads in the National League.

As Just Mets noted on X, the Mets have had to deal with their best hitter, Juan Soto, going down with a calf injury. They also had their biggest star and spiritual leader, Francisco Lindor, undergoing hamate bone surgery that might be affecting his power.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Overcoming Unexpected Scenarios

Per Just Mets, the Mets still have a 7-5 record despite Lindor having no RBI, Soto and Bo Bichette combining for just one homer, Carson Benge hitting .108, and only one player, Francisco Alvarez, having more than one long ball.

The Mets have a 7-5 record DESPITE…



• Juan Soto on the IL

• Francisco Lindor has 0 RBI

• Lindor/Soto/Bichette have 1 total HR

• Carson Benge is hitting .108

• Bo Bichette has a .505 OPS

• Only one player has multiple HR

• Semien & Polanco are both hitting .200



Their… — Just Mets (@just_mets) April 9, 2026

So why do the Mets are 7-5 with a -13 run differential? Because their pitching has kept them afloat. David Peterson failed to pitch a competitive game on Wednesday and is 0-2, but he does have a 2.50 FIP that looks much better than his 6.14 ERA.

The rest of the starters have been amazing. Kodai Senga has a 3.09 ERA, Freddy Peralta is at 4.80, but with a 3.58 FIP and a 2.61 xFIP, Nolan McLean boasts a 2.61 ERA, and Clay Holmes is at 1.42.

A Rock-Solid Bullpen Has Helped

Tobias Myers has been amazing in long relief, and Devin Williams, Brooks Raley, and Luke Weaver still haven’t allowed their first run. You can add Huascar Brazoban to that scoreless group.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Things are going to get better for most of the struggling stars, and Soto will be back soon, possibly in a couple of weeks, to pick up where he left off. The Mets have a lot to prove, yes, but they are off to a promising start considering the circumstances.