The New York Mets won 10-3 on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, ending a three-game losing skid in spectacular fashion. The offense, including Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien, woke up, and Nolan McLean was amazing on the mound.

There was also some bad news, though. Juan Soto, the team’s superstar, had to leave the game with right calf tightness suffered when he was running the bases.

When manager Carlos Mendoza replaced him with Tyrone Taylor, panic took over in the clubhouse.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets Can’t Afford To Lose Soto

If there’s a player that the Mets can’t afford to lose for an extended period, it’s definitely Soto. You can’t just lose 100+ walks, 40+ home runs, and one of the most complete offensive packages in the league without suffering in the process.

“We don’t have much other than what was announced,” Mendoza said, according to SNY. “He’s going to get imaging tomorrow, and we’ll see what we’re dealing with. There’s obviously concern. Every time you send a player for MRI, those calf areas can be tricky. We have to wait, but obviously concerned.”

As the Mets manager perfectly explained, calf injuries can be very tricky and hard to fully shake off. This is virtually uncharted territory for Soto, one of the most durable players in the league. He has missed just five games in the last three campaigns, and he is used to playing every day.

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A Stint On The Injured List Could Be Coming

At the very least, it sounds like an injury that will require a stint on the injured list. We will have to wait for more details, though.

Soto is hitting .355/.412/.516 with one home run, five RBI, and a 162 wRC+. In 2025, his first season with the Mets, the slugger hit 43 home runs, stole 38 bases, scored 120 runs, and finished with a 156 wRC+.