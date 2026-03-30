The NY Mets picked up their first road win of 2026 Monday night, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 at Busch Stadium behind a strong outing from Clay Holmes and a bullpen that allowed nothing after he exited.

Holmes went 5.2 innings, scattered 4 hits, walked 3, and struck out 5 before a Nolan Gorman solo shot in the bottom of the 6th ended his night. The run was the only real damage against him — the Cardinals managed 5 hits across 9 innings total, and never had a multi-run threat against the Mets’ pitching staff at any point.

Tobias Myers came on and handled the 6th-inning aftermath cleanly, striking out 3 in 1.1 innings. Brooks Raley navigated a 1-out single in the 8th without giving up anything. Then Devin Williams closed it out in the 9th — a pop-out, a pop-out, and a strikeout — earning his first save as a Met.

Bichette and Young Do the Damage

Offensively, the Mets scratched and clawed rather than blew anything open. Francisco Lindor set the tone immediately, tripling in the first at bat of the game and scoring on a Bo Bichette groundout. The Cardinals answered with an RBI single from Alec Burleson in the bottom half, and the game sat tied at 1 for three innings.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Bichette broke it open in the 5th. With Carson Benge having reached and moved to 3rd on a Lindor walk, followed by a Juan Soto forceout. Then Bichette lined a single to right that scored Benge and moved Soto to third. The Mets led 2-1.

The 6th inning put it away. Brett Baty singled, and Jared Young followed with a sharp double down the right-field line that scored him. Kyle Leahy was pulled. The Mets kept applying pressure — Francisco Alvarez drew a walk after an ABS challenge confirmed ball 4, Lindor got hit by a pitch, and Soto drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Young to make it 4-1.

Jorge Polanco went 2-for-5 with a ground-rule double. Marcus Semien was quiet at the plate but handled his business at second. Luis Robert Jr. entered as a pinch runner in the 7th and stayed in to play center, finishing 0-for-1.