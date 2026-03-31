When Clay Holmes walked off the mound after 5.2 innings Monday night, the NY Mets led 4-2 and needed their bullpen to hold it. Three relievers later, nothing had changed on the scoreboard.

Tobias Myers entered first and was the best of the three. He struck out the side across 1.1 innings — clean and efficient. Brooks Raley then followed in the 8th, allowing a single to Iván Herrera but stranding him. Then Devin Williams came out for the 9th. Two pop-outs and a strikeout. Save number 1 as a Met.

The #Mets' bullpen was locked in last night:



?Myers: 1.1 IP // 0 R // 3 K

?Raley: 1.0 IP // 0 R // 0 K

?Williams: 1.0 IP // 0 R // 1 K // Save No. 1



3.1 innings. Zero runs. First road win of 2026 ? pic.twitter.com/R8vOXZzSwb — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) March 31, 2026

Combined, the trio went 3.1 innings, gave up 1 hit, walked nobody, and struck out 4. The Cardinals didn’t put a single runner in scoring position after Holmes departed. That’s not just a good night — that’s a back end doing exactly what a contending team needs it to do.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Myers has been reliable in middle relief, Raley is doing the quiet work in the 8th, and Williams looks every bit like the high-leverage closer this team signed him to be. The sample is small, but the structure is there. If this group can stay healthy and maintain its command, opposing managers are going to have a very short window to do damage against this team.