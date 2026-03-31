J.D. Martinez knows a thing or two about baseball, specifically, the science behind hitting. The New York Mets were his last MLB team before retiring after the 2024 campaign, and even as a veteran nearing the end of the line, he gave them a reliable designated hitter. Now, he is prepared to keep contributing to the organization, but in a different role.

“The Mets are hiring J.D. Martinez as a special adviser to baseball operations, per Tim Healey. Martinez will serve in a role similar to Carlos Beltrán, spending time with Mets players during the season,” SNY Mets posted on X.

The Mets are hiring J.D. Martinez as a special adviser to baseball operations, per @timbhealey



Martinez will serve in a role similar to Carlos Beltrán, spending time with Mets players during the season pic.twitter.com/hNxyjRDiEY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 31, 2026

Martinez still has the soul of a player, which is why he is getting a role in which he can be close to them. At the same time, he will advise the baseball operations department.

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A Student Of The Game

Martinez knows what it’s like to face adversity and turn his career around. He was an underachieving player in his early Houston Astros days from 2011 to 2013, but overhauled his swing and took off in Detroit in 2014.

From that point on, he became a six-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, and a Hank Aaron Award winner.

He had a 107 wRC+ and 16 home runs in 120 games with the Mets in 2024, at which point he decided to end his playing career with 331 long balls and 1,071 RBI.

Martinez Can Help Mets Hitters Find Their Best Version

Martinez was one of the leaders of those 2024 Mets that made it all the way to the National League Championship Series, falling to the Dodgers but leaving a huge impression on fans.

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The move could have a positive effect on the Mets’ offense as a whole, as Martinez’s expertise in hitting could help guys like Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and several others.