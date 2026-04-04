The New York Mets are never afraid to secure low-risk deals in the free agent market. They have made their fair share of signings using this approach, specifically, minor league contracts.

On Saturday, the Mets secured the services of a former World Series winner who happens to have spent most of his career with one of their top divisional rivals.

“The Mets and veteran reliever Luke Jackson are in agreement on a minor league deal, per Will Sammon. Jackson had a 4.06 ERA in 52 appearances between the Rangers, Tigers, and Mariners last season. He has a career 4.22 ERA in 390 MLB appearances out of the bullpen,” Mets Batflip posted on X.

UPDATE: The Mets and veteran reliever Luke Jackson are in agreement on a minor league deal, per @WillSammon



Jackson had a 4.06 ERA in 52 appearances between the Rangers, Tigers, and Mariners last season.



He has a career 4.22 ERA in 390 MLB appearances out of the bullpen.



Very… pic.twitter.com/Jlz7vNPGxa — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) April 4, 2026

Another Depth Option For The Mets

Reports indicate that Jackson, 34, is slated to make $1.85 million with the Mets if he reaches the majors this season. He will have to fight not only against himself, but also vs. a myriad of talented arms who also want to be considered depth options in Queens.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Jackson opened his MLB career with the Texas Rangers in 2015 and 2016. He then pitched for the Atlanta Braves from 2017 until 2021, becoming a backbone of the bullpen that helped that team win the Fall Classic that year. He had a 1.98 ERA that year, in 63.2 innings.

Jackson then underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2022, which wiped out that year and part of 2023, then resurfaced with the San Francisco Giants that year and then bounced around five teams in the last two campaigns.

A Steady Contributor

The Mets are obviously drawn by the experience at the highest level and want to work with Jackson to see if he can regain his best form. When he’s at the top of his game, he is capable of being a very solid middle reliever, and that’s what New York wants.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

At his age, Jackson’s best seasons are probably behind him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t return to being a valuable organizational piece.