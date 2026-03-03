Nolan McLean is currently dealing with an illness that has delayed his arrival for the World Baseball Classic, but the New York Mets right-hander is still penciled in to start for Team USA in their pool play finale against Italy. The young pitcher was supposed to join the national squad in Arizona for their first workout session on Monday.

However, he remained in Port St. Lucie to recover from a cold. He was scheduled to pitch against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, but those plans changed due to his health. Fans were eager to see him on the mound, but the team is playing it safe. Here is the current information regarding his status and how he fits into the broader picture for both his country and his club this spring.

The Plan for Team USA

This sickness came at an inconvenient time for the young starter. He is currently day-to-day as he fights through his symptoms. Manager Mark DeRosa noted that the coaching staff will reassess his availability as the week goes on. If he feels better, he could still make an appearance in a spring game for New York before heading out west. But for now, the priority is simply getting him healthy. His absence from the early workouts is a slight setback, but it does not completely derail his chances of making a major impact on the international stage.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Team USA has a loaded starting rotation for the upcoming tournament. DeRosa has mapped out his pitching schedule, and it looks incredibly strong. Logan Webb is taking the ball in the pool play opener on Friday night in Houston against Team Brazil. Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes will pitch the next two games. That leaves McLean slotted perfectly to close out the group stage against Italy. The coaching staff clearly trusts his stuff to handle a crucial game. If the United States advances past the first round, the current plan is for Skenes, Webb, and McLean to each make two appearances during the tournament run. Skubal is only expected to pitch once.

Breaking Down Nolan McLean’s Analytics

And that is why it matters so much that he gets back on the mound. When you look at his underlying numbers from his 2025 rookie campaign, the hype makes total sense. He threw 48 innings for the Mets last year and posted a brilliant 2.06 ERA. But the advanced metrics are what really jump off the page.

He paired a massive 30.3 percent strikeout rate with an elite 61.1 percent ground-ball rate. Striking out nearly a third of the batters you face while keeping the ball on the ground that often is a rare combination. He only allowed a microscopic 0.75 HR/9. Hitters simply could not lift his pitches, managing just an 89.5 mph average exit velocity against him.

His pitch mix is built for weak contact and missed bats. He primarily relies on a sinker and a slider, using them over half the time. He also works in a curveball, a four-seam fastball, and a cutter to keep hitters guessing at the plate. The ability to suppress quality contact while maintaining above-average command is exactly what you want from a frontline starter.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

His walk rate sat at a very respectable 8.5 percent, proving he throws strikes consistently. Striking out 57 batters in those 48 innings shows he has elite put-away stuff when he gets deep into counts. This performance was not a fluke. It was a clear indicator that his transition to the major leagues is paying off in a huge way. He is establishing himself as a core piece of the future in Queens.

The Impact on the Mets Staff

While McLean gets ready for the World Baseball Classic, the Mets are also preparing the rest of their pitching staff for the long regular season. It remains to be seen exactly how Clay Holmes will be used this year. The team stretched the veteran out to four innings and 60 pitches in his second start of the spring on Sunday. Having multiple arms capable of throwing multiple innings gives the pitching coach a lot of flexibility throughout the year.

If McLean misses any extended time or needs his workload managed early in the season, having other pitchers stretched out will be a massive benefit for the roster. The depth of the pitching staff is going to be tested early and often. For now, everyone is just waiting for the young phenom to shake off his cold and get back to work.