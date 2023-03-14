New York Mets GM Billy Eppler provides updates on Brooks Raley, Bryce Montes de Oca

Feb 16, 2023; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) throws a pitch during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Updates on just a few of the New York Mets many banged-up pitchers at the moment were provided earlier today by general manager Billy Eppler.

Injury news on New York Mets relievers Brooks Raley, Bryce Montes de Oca:

Eppler met with reporters and shared the following on Brooks Raley (low-grade hamstring strain) and Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow).

On Montes de Oca, “We got the results of his imaging, it shows a stress reaction. Under the imaging, the ligament looks good. So, he’ll begin the year on the IL. He’s probably in a three-to-four-week no-throw stage. But, based on what we were faced with or could have been faced with, this was still better news than it could have been.” On Raley, “We got a chance to put our hands on Raley today. He’s gonna continue throwing. So, everything is positive there. He’ll keep his arm activated and he’s kind of in a week-to-week status.”

The news on Montes de Oca is unfortunate as he was vying for an Opening Day roster spot and showing some upside in Spring Training.

Shortly after Eppler’s comments, both Raley and Montes de Oca met with the media. Raley was asked about his status and stated this.

“Like I said, day-to-day. Wish I had that answer for you. Obviously, I want to be out there. But, I like where we’re at for this day-by-day kind of approach, and I just trust those guys to do their job.” On his availability for Opening Day, “I mean, honestly, I really hope to be there. I definitely see that as a strong possibility, personally. But, we gotta take it one day at a time and not push this too hard because a setback will be the biggest issue here. … I was very encouraged by today.”

Some very good news for the Mets as their top and currently, only reliable left-handed relief pitcher seems to be doing well. The Mets acquired Raley in a trade this offseason to bolster their bad bullpen from a year ago. Raley is coming off a career year in which he posted by far his best ERA, 2.68 in 60 games pitched. Raley is primed to have a pivotal role in this Mets bullpen and hopefully, they have him to start the regular season.