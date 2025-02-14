More than half of the Mets’ lineup belongs in the elite

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Every year, as spring approaches, MLB Network unveils its highly anticipated list of the top 100 players in the league. It’s become a staple of preseason baseball, a tradition that sparks debate, pride, and plenty of excitement among fans and teams alike. For the New York Mets, this year’s rankings offer plenty to celebrate.

The Mets have a loaded lineup

The Mets’ offense is looking downright dangerous, with five of their hitters making MLB Network’s prestigious list. That’s not just a solid showing—it’s a testament to the firepower they’ll bring to the plate every single night.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets Muse shared the rankings on X: 91. LF Brandon Nimmo, 81. 3B Mark Vientos, 49. 1B Pete Alonso, 6. SS Francisco Lindor, 4. RF Juan Soto.

Not only do these rankings highlight individual talent, but they also reflect the projected top five in the Mets’ batting order. That means, from the very first pitch of the game, opposing pitchers will have to navigate one of the most fearsome gauntlets in baseball. There’s no easy out here—just wave after wave of offensive firepower.

Strength in Numbers

Even the lowest-ranked of the group, Nimmo, has a career 128 wRC+, proving he’s far from an easy out. Vientos, coming off a breakout season with 27 homers and a 133 wRC+, adds even more pop to the middle of the lineup. He wasn’t just a regular-season threat either—his five postseason home runs showed he can deliver when the lights are brightest.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Then there’s Alonso, a top-50 player who’s a near-lock to lead the team in home runs. With his raw power and ability to change a game with one swing, he’s a cornerstone of the Mets’ offensive machine. And, of course, the duo of Lindor and Soto in the top ten speaks for itself.

Lindor’s elite defense and well-rounded offensive game make him invaluable, while Soto’s pure hitting ability makes him one of the most feared sluggers in the league.

A Dangerous Formula

It’s one thing to have a couple of stars; it’s another to have an entire lineup packed with them. If the Mets’ pitching staff holds up its end of the bargain, this team won’t just be good—they’ll be a nightmare for the rest of the league.