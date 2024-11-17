Mock trade has Mets adding star center fielder via trade

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The New York Mets can put together the foundation of a team that has the ability to contend for the next decade or so if they play their cards right. They have money, they have prospects to trade, and they have the drive to bring in multiple impact additions in the off-season.

The Mets have been linked to top free agents

So far, they have been linked to top free agents like Pete Alonso, Corbin Burnes, and of course Juan Soto. Let’s not forget that in addition to free agency, the Mets can use the trade market to bring in difference-makers at various positions.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For example, they currently don’t have a bonafide star to play in center field, or someone with the potential to run away with that role. A recent mock trade proposes by Zach Rymer of Bleacher Report has the Mets acquiring star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox.

“The team has a middle-ranked farm system of prospect capital and might utilize some of its financial flexibility to extend a newly-acquired star.”

That could be the case in a blockbuster trade proposed by Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer, which sees the Mets land center field slugger Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for prospects Ronny Mauricio and Blade Tidwell,” The Sporting News wrote.

The Mets should be interested in a player like Robert

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Robert, in his breakout 2023, hit .264/.315/.542 with 38 homers and 80 RBI, earning a spot on the All-Star team, a Silver Slugger Award and even some MVP votes. A hip flexor injury severely limited him in 2024, but at this point, the Mets are familiar with his ceiling.

A knee injury kept Mauricio on the shelf for the entire 2024 campaign, but he has already played in MLB, has prospect pedigree and could be an enticing piece for a team like Chicago.

Tidwell aced Double-A (2.41 ERA) in 2024 but still has to adjust to Triple-A (5.93 ERA). The pale hose has the patience required for him to try again and develop the skills required to clear Triple-A.

Both Tidwell and Mauricio are 23 years old. It remains to be seen how open the White Sox are to dealing him, but if they are, the Mets would consider making a move. They should, at least.