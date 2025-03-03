MLB Pipeline reveals list of Mets’ top 30 prospects

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Prospect rankings season is in full swing, and for New York Mets fans, that means another chance to dream about the future. While we’ve already seen familiar names like Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Ryan Clifford pop up in various top 100 lists, MLB Pipeline has taken it a step further by unveiling the entire top 30 for the Mets organization.

For a franchise known for flexing its financial muscles in free agency, this list is proof that they’re also building something more sustainable—like a well-balanced meal instead of just an all-you-can-eat buffet of expensive contracts.

Sproat Leads the Pack

No surprises at the top. Brandon Sproat, a fireballer with upper-90s heat and a full arsenal of quality secondary pitches, holds the No. 1 spot. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the 46th-best prospect in baseball, and his performance last year justified the hype—at least until he hit Triple-A, where hitters made him work harder, resulting in a 7.53 ERA over 28.2 innings. Still, spring training has been a different story, as he’s showing flashes of MLB-ready dominance.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

A call-up in 2024? It’s looking more and more like a matter of when, not if.

Rising Stars and Future Contributors

Behind Sproat, shortstop Jett Williams and outfielder Carson Benge round out the top three, both showing the kind of tools that could make them impact players down the road. Williams, in particular, has drawn attention for his advanced approach at the plate and defensive versatility.

Then there’s Ryan Clifford, who arrived in the Justin Verlander trade and checks in at No. 4. His left-handed power bat gives the Mets another intriguing offensive weapon to groom. Rounding out the top five is right-hander Nolan McLean, another arm with big-league potential.

Notable Names to Watch

The rest of the list features a mix of high-upside talents and players knocking on the door of the big leagues. Jonah Tong (sixth) adds more depth to the Mets’ pitching pipeline, while Luisangel Acuña (seventh) and Ronny Mauricio (tenth) have already made their presence felt at the major league level.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Then there’s shortstop Elian Peña (ninth), one of the Mets’ biggest recent international signings, outfielder Drew Gilbert (11th), who should help the big league club this year, and Blade Tidwell (16th), a pitcher with plenty of raw ability who just needs to refine his command.

More Than Just a Big-Spending Team

While the Mets’ farm system isn’t overflowing with elite, can’t-miss prospects, it does have a solid mix of talent that could shape the team’s future. It’s not the deepest well, but there’s definitely water in it. And with names like Sproat, Williams, and Tidwell on the rise, the Mets aren’t just building through free agency—they’re laying the groundwork for something much bigger.