Mets can bring back superstar slugger on six-year deal

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have an explicit number they can meet if they want to reinstitute Pete Alonso back into their fold.

Mets can re-sign Pete Alonso on a six-year deal

SNY shared a report from Bleacher Report’s Jon Heyman, who has been on top of the Mets’ situation with Alonso throughout the offseason. Specifics into how many years the four-time All-Star desires was brought to light:

“The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports Wednesday that the gulf between the Mets and Alonso is the years,” SNY relayed. “‘The issue with the Mets is the length of the deal,’ Heyman said. ‘Right now we’re looking at Alonso wanting at least a six-year deal.’”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alonso & Mets have a chance to end a lengthy contract battle

Heyman previously revealed that the term-length of a potential deal was the point of contention between both parties. Now, the MLB world knows the number that it will take to bring the Florida native back to Citi Field as a happy man.

Nevertheless, it appears that New York is staunch in their own desire to reel Alonso back in on a shorter-termed deal in the three-year ballpark. The former 2019 MLB home runs leader forecasts to earn $30 million a year or more on whatever agreement he comes to with the franchise.

Alonso turned down the seven-year, $158 million extension that the Mets offered him during the 2023 campaign. The organization will need to up that average annual value of roughly $22 million by an additional $8 million to get an agreement done. As the days unfold, both parties may find common ground, or else Alonso could capitalize on greener pastures elsewhere.