MLB insider reveals Mets’ plans for the top of the lineup

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If you’re looking for a lineup that could strike fear into the heart of any pitcher, the New York Mets might have just built it. Some might argue it’s the best in baseball, and when you take into account past performances, raw talent, and even the untapped potential simmering just beneath the surface, it’s hard to disagree.

The Top Five: A Nightmare for Pitchers

The Mets have already locked in their top five hitters, and the players have been informed of their roles.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the lineup will start like this: 1. Francisco Lindor (SS) 2. Juan Soto (OF) 3. Pete Alonso (1B) 4. Mark Vientos (3B) / Brandon Nimmo (OF) 5. Nimmo / Vientos.

Plan for now is for arguably MLB’s best lineup to begin this way (players involved have been informed) #mets



1. Francisco Lindor

2. Juan Soto

3. Pete Alonso

4/5. Mark Vientos*

4/5. Brandon Nimmo*



(Vientos will bat 4th vs. most lefties, Nimmo will bat 4th vs. most righties) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 8, 2025

No surprises at the top. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had already confirmed that Lindor will be leading off, and it makes perfect sense. He’s a switch-hitting spark plug with power, speed, and the kind of energy that sets the tone for an entire offense.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Slotting Soto in the second spot is almost unfair for opposing pitchers. Coming off one of his best seasons, where he thrived as the Yankees’ No. 2 hitter, he’ll now find himself sandwiched between Lindor and Pete Alonso—arguably one of the most lethal home run hitters of his generation. Good luck pitching around that.

Then there’s the fourth and fifth spots, where Mendoza will mix and match based on the opposing pitcher. Vientos will get the nod against lefties, while Nimmo, a consistently great on-base machine, will take the fourth spot against righties.

Depth That Keeps the Pressure On

While Heyman only mentioned the top five hitters, the rest of the lineup is hardly an afterthought.

Francisco Alvarez looks ready to break out, bringing elite power from behind the plate. Jesse Winker and Starling Marte provide a mix of experience and versatility. Jeff McNeil, a former batting champ, knows how to grind out at-bats and keep the lineup moving.

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

And then there’s Jose Siri—an electrifying mix of power and speed, capable of turning a routine single into a run with his legs alone.

This lineup isn’t just about star power; it’s about balance. Power, contact, speed, discipline—it’s all there. The Mets have built an offense that can score in just about every way imaginable, and if everything clicks, this team could be an absolute juggernaut.