MLB insider explains why Mets didn’t pursue Jose Iglesias

The New York Mets stumbled upon a hidden gem in 34-year-old infielder José Iglesias last season. For a bargain price, they got a player who not only exceeded expectations but became a fan favorite in the process.

With a scorching .337 batting average, a .381 OBP, 2.5 fWAR, and a 137 wRC+ across 291 plate appearances, Iglesias proved that experience and hustle could still outshine youth and potential—at least for a season.

But Iglesias brought more than just a hot bat. He injected life into the clubhouse with his infectious energy and his ‘OMG’ idea, a theme that became the heartbeat of the Mets’ 2024 postseason run.

The song resonated through Citi Field, rallying both players and fans as the team battled its way to the NLCS. However, despite the magic he helped create, Iglesias’ tenure in Queens ended on Wednesday when he signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

Why the Mets Moved On

While Iglesias was eager to return, the Mets had different plans. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the team prioritized roster flexibility and keeping the path clear for their younger talent.

Mets didn’t see Iglesias as a fit as they want to keep their roster flexibility and avoid blocking their young prospects. Mr. OMG will have good opportunity for playing time with Padres https://t.co/UxUe0hKmsZ — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 5, 2025

With Pete Alonso, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Luisangel Acuña, and Jett Williams all vying for infield reps, bringing Iglesias back would have inevitably squeezed some of the younger players out of opportunities.

Baty, in particular, stands out as a player the Mets hope to develop further, given his offensive upside. While Iglesias provided reliability and veteran leadership, his return might have hindered the growth of players who represent the team’s future.

A Tough but Necessary Call

Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns had to make a difficult decision, one that balanced nostalgia with long-term vision. While the OMG era was a thrilling ride, baseball is a business, and sometimes, sentiment has to take a backseat to strategy.

Now, Iglesias heads west for a fresh start in San Diego, while the Mets move forward with their younger core. The OMG chants may fade, but for those who witnessed it, that chapter of Mets history won’t soon be forgotten.