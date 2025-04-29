Mets young infielder has turned things around after slow start

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For much of the 2025 season, the New York Mets‘ pitching staff has been the steady hand guiding the ship. The rotation, in particular, has been a highlight reel of sharp command and nasty stuff, keeping opposing lineups off-balance and fans optimistic.

While the offense has now caught fire, that wasn’t the case when the season began.

A Stumbling Start

In the early going, the Mets’ bats were a study in contrast. Hot one night, cold the next. The inconsistency was glaring, especially among players expected to carry the load. One of the most noticeable strugglers was third baseman Mark Vientos.

After launching 27 home runs and posting a 133 wRC+ last year, expectations were sky-high. But through his first 13 games, he looked more like a ghost of last season than its sequel—slashing a grim .109/.241/.152 with a wRC+ of just 26.

The whispers started. Was he a one-season flash? A power hitter without a second act?

Turning the Corner

Sometimes, slumps are like fog on a spring morning—they hang around, chill the mood, and seem stubbornly immovable. But eventually, the sun breaks through. And in Vientos’ case, that sun came in the form of a scorching stretch at the plate.

“Mark Vientos has a six-game hitting streak. .375/.429/1.054 with a 2B, 3B, HR, 8 RBI and 6 runs scored during that span,” Mets reporter Michael Baron noted on X.

Over his last 13 games, Vientos has caught fire: .320/.364/.600 with 16 hits, including three doubles, a triple, three homers, 13 RBI, and 11 runs scored.

This isn’t just a hot streak. It’s a player reasserting his identity. The swing is crisp, the timing is back, and his at-bats are competitive—he’s no longer chasing shadows but driving balls with authority.

Patience Pays Off

There’s something to be said for letting things breathe. Baseball, after all, isn’t a sprint—it’s a marathon with a lot of stop-and-go moments. The Mets could have panicked, shuffled things around, or sat Vientos down.

Instead, they trusted the process. They bet on the player, not the slump.

Now, they’re watching him rake. And Mets fans are watching a reminder that talent, when given room to breathe, usually rises.

No victory laps yet. Just a team that stayed patient—and a player who’s making that patience look very smart.