The NY Mets scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning against Paul Skenes, and never looked back. Final score: 11-7.

Skenes didn’t finish the inning. He walked Francisco Lindor to start the frame, gave up a Juan Soto single, and watched the lineup work through him from there. Bo Bichette’s sacrifice fly scored Lindor. Then Brett Baty lined a 3-run triple to center that cleared the bases — Soto, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Robert Jr. all scored. Marcus Semien followed with an RBI double. Skenes was pulled before the inning ended, having recorded just 2 outs. 5-2 after 1.

That inning set the operating principle for the whole afternoon: the Mets weren’t going to let Pittsburgh’s starter settle in, and they had enough lineup depth to keep adding even after the big hit landed.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Benge and Alvarez Put It Away

The game stayed competitive into the 6th. Brandon Lowe homered twice — in the 1st and again in the 3rd — and Pittsburgh chipped away to pull within 9-5 before the Mets’ bottom of the 6th ended the conversation.

Carson Benge led off with his first career home run, a line drive to right center. Francisco Alvarez followed immediately with a solo shot to left center. Back-to-back. 11-5.

Benge finished 1-for-3 with 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, and 2 walks in his first regular season game. Alvarez went 2-for-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI. Robert Jr. added 2 hits and 2 RBI out of the 5-hole and was quietly one of the best offensive players on the field.

Freddy Peralta picked up the win, going 5 innings, striking out 7, and allowing 4 runs on 6 hits. The ERA inflates the performance — Lowe’s 2 home runs accounted for 3 of those runs, and Peralta was in control between them. Tobias Myers came on in relief and held Pittsburgh to 1 run over 3 innings.

The Mets walked 9 times as a team, and never needed a big defensive play to protect the lead. It was a complete opener — the kind of game that raises early expectations rather than just meeting them.