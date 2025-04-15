Mets’ Wednesday starter scratched with illness as team considers options

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are knee-deep in a three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

After snagging the opener on Monday, they’re eyeing Tuesday and Wednesday to build some momentum—but now, there’s a wrinkle in the plan.

Canning Out, Chaos In

Griffin Canning was penciled in to start Wednesday’s game, but plans have taken a detour. The right-hander is reportedly ill and will not be making the trip to the mound.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

That leaves the Mets in scramble mode, trying to piece together a short-notice solution before the series wraps.

Manager Carlos Mendoza, trying to keep his cards close, noted there are “a lot of moving parts” and that roster moves are on deck after Tuesday’s game.

It’s a bit like juggling bowling pins while riding a unicycle—unpredictable and probably not something you want to attempt daily.

Slim Pickings on the Depth Chart

Canning’s been a solid presence in the rotation—nothing flashy, but dependable. And while his illness isn’t expected to sideline him long-term, the timing couldn’t be worse.

The Mets are already stretched thin. Their 40-man roster doesn’t offer much wiggle room, and top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat, a name fans would love to see, is unavailable due to short rest. His arm needs rest, not another start.

Eyes on Hagenman

Enter Justin Hagenman, a pitcher lined up to throw for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. He’s on the 40-man roster, which makes him a practical—if not glamorous—choice.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Mets go that route, it’ll likely require some last-minute shuffling in Syracuse to fill his spot, but the puzzle pieces could fall into place.

Nothing is set in stone yet, and with the Mets’ front office likely burning the midnight oil, fans should keep an eye on postgame developments Tuesday. The sixth starter remains unnamed, and it’s anyone’s guess who’ll be handed the ball in Wednesday’s finale.