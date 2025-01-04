Mets waiting patiently to strike on slugging first baseman

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso has been the face of the Mets‘ offense since his electrifying rookie campaign in 2019. He’s the guy who brings the thunder in the lineup, the type of hitter who can turn a game with one swing. So, when it comes to free agency, it feels natural that Alonso and the Mets should find common ground to keep their partnership alive.

The organization has made it clear they want Alonso to remain a cornerstone of their infield. As Jon Morosi of MLB Network stated, “I still do not see any team in the major leagues that has a better chance of signing Alonso than the New York Mets.” That sentiment underscores the mutual benefit of Alonso staying in Queens, but the sticking point lies in the length of the deal rather than the money.

The Debate Over Contract Length

The Mets have been deliberate in their recent approach to contracts, favoring short-term deals with flexibility over long-term commitments. It’s a strategy that gives them the ability to pivot quickly, avoiding the kind of roster handcuffs that can weigh down a team for years. For Alonso, however, the expectation is a long-term contract that locks in his value during his prime years.

It’s a balancing act. Alonso is a player who could easily command 5-6 years on the open market, but the Mets seem more inclined to offer something shorter, potentially in the five-year range. This difference in priorities is what’s slowing negotiations. The Mets are trying to secure their cornerstone without mortgaging the future, while Alonso is looking for stability as one of the league’s premier sluggers.

Why Alonso Is Worth the Investment

Alonso’s value to the Mets goes beyond his prodigious power at the plate. He’s the heart of the lineup, the player who consistently drives in runs and gives the offense its identity — at least until they acquired Juan Soto. Over the past season, he slashed .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs, continuing to prove why he’s one of the most feared hitters in baseball.

He’s also the kind of player you build around. Alonso’s presence in the clubhouse, his connection with the fan base, and his durability make him a unique asset. Losing Alonso wouldn’t just leave a hole in the lineup; it would feel like the Mets losing a part of their soul.

A Practical Strategy for the Mets

While the Mets are understandably cautious about locking in lengthy deals, Alonso might be the exception worth making. Sometimes, it’s better to secure a known quantity rather than risk losing them. Alonso isn’t just a slugger; he’s a foundational piece for a franchise looking to contend for years to come.

If the Mets can meet Alonso halfway, perhaps by offering a longer deal with opt-out clauses or performance incentives, they may be able to bridge the gap. Such a structure would give Alonso the security he’s seeking while allowing the Mets some flexibility if things don’t go as planned.

All Signs Point to Queens

As Morosi suggested, the Mets are still the favorites to keep Alonso, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where he dons a different uniform. He’s a catalyst in their offense, and letting him walk would be a setback for a team looking to compete in a loaded National League.