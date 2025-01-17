Mets view Blue Jays superstar 1B as ‘perfect world’ trade target

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The New York Mets would opt to acquire Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. above all else if they could have things their way.

Mets view Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as a gold-standard target

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Mets view Guerrero Jr. as a highly desirable contact hitter who can complement their superstar spearhead and man their first base slot:

“In the Mets’ perfect world, they’d love to find a deal for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who, like Juan Soto, is a slugger who makes contact. 199 hits and 96 strikeouts last year. If they pulled off a trade for him, they could sign him before he hit the market, as they did with Lindor,” Olney said.

The 25-year-old talent has been linked to New York for several days on end. They are now gearing up for their negotiations with Pete Alonso to fall through, as common ground on the length of his next potential deal has stagnated any progress they’ve made in coming to terms on an agreement.

Guerrero Jr. may ditch Blue Jays for Mets next offseason

Thus, Guerrero Jr., who was put off by Toronto’s low-ball contract extension offer this offseason, could push for a move to the Mets if New York’s front office aggressively yearns to make a move for him next time out. The Blue Jays could benefit from absorbing assets from the Mets as they face their franchise player’s potential departure next fall when he hits unrestricted free agency.

As for New York, they’d be one step closer to World Series glory with three top-of-the-line sluggers in Guerrero Jr., Soto, and Francisco Lindor leading their batting order, and the latter two establishing their infield.