Mets’ veteran starting pitcher shines in Spring Training debut

The New York Mets got an encouraging performance from a starting pitcher they will now need amidst injury problems to the rotation. Paul Blackburn made his Spring Training debut on Wednesday against the Marlins and pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout in only seven pitches.

Mets’ Paul Blackburn was solid in his first Spring Training start

Despite it being a very limited sample size for Blackburn, it was still a great sign given that he dealt with back injuries last season. The right-hander said that he feels healthy and is confident in the control of his pitches.

“I feel like I can move the ball and spin stuff normally,” Blackburn said (h/t Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News). “Everything feels good out there.”

Blackburn could be a solid rotation piece for the Mets this season

The 31-year-old was traded to the Mets last season after spending his first seven-and-a-half seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He made just five starts with New York last season and pitched to a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched.

The veteran has a solid track record of success and could be a great value pickup by the Mets. He was an All-Star in 2022 and has established himself as a solid arm for the middle of the rotation.

The Mets will be relying on Blackburn much more than they anticipated this year. Both Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) are expected to miss the start of the season and it is unclear when either will return to the mound, so Blackburn will have an opportunity to deliver solid results in their absences.